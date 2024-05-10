PBKS vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 58 ft. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's brilliance helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keep their IPL 2024 playoff hopes alive after beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Kohli once again was the star of the show with a sizzling 92 off just 47 balls and was ably supported by a fine cameo of 55 (23) from Rajat Patidar. Some late hitting from Cameron Green allowed RCB to post a mammoth 241/7 in their 20 overs.

Punjab had already chased the record target of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders quite convincingly and would have backed themselves to get the 242 set by Bengaluru. A fantastic 61 off 27 balls from Rilee Rossouw also gave the hosts hope.

However, they just couldn't get going for a longer period, losing wickets at regular intervals, and were bundled out for 181.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Vidhwath Kaverappa's wretched luck and PBKS' poor fielding

Debutant Vidhawath Kaverappa ended up with figures of 2/36, picking up wickets of Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks. However, he could have possibly had two more wickets had Punjab held on to their catches.

Virat Kohli had not even opened his account when he hit one straight up in the air. However, Ashutosh Sharma couldn't settle himself under the ball and made an absolute mess of it. Kaverappa created another chance to dismiss Kohli, but Rilee Rossouw dropped the catch at short covers.

Things went from bad to worse for the Karnataka pacer when Rajat Patidar flicked a delivery towards Harshal Patel at point when the batter was on duck. Harshal shelled the opportunity and Kaverappa must have felt distraught on seeing the third catch go down off his bowling.

The damage that Patidar and Kohli did to Punjab's bowling made these dropped chances a massive moment in the game. Fans slammed PBKS for their poor fielding.

#2 Virat Kohli's intent strokeplay

Virat Kohli's strike rate has been a topic of great debate throughout the IPL. The veteran batter had also recently hit out at his critics and had claimed that he knew what needed to be done having played the game for 15 years.

Kohli seemed like a man on a mission on Thursday as he initially played second fiddle to Rajat Patidar in their partnership. Once Patidar was dismissed, Kohli took on the role of the aggressor and tore into PBKS bowling. Some of the shots he played were breathtaking.

Finishing with a strike rate of almost 200, Kohli fell eight runs short of his century while trying to play with intent. Fans were delighted to see the great man turn back the clock to his vintage best.

#1 Virat Kohli affecting Shashank Singh's runout

While Punjab played catch-up in most of their chase, it still seemed like they had an outside chance as long as Shashank Singh was out in the middle. He had scored 37 off just 19 balls and continued to look in sublime form.

It needed something special to end Shashank's knock and it was a day where Kohli could do no wrong. Sam Curran flicked a delivery towards mid-wicket and called Shashank Singh for the second run.

Virat Kohli came charging in from mid-wicket and and a swift pick-up and throw while being off balance. Incredibly, he still got a direct hit and the replays showed that Shashank was just short of his crease. Even the RCB players initially thought that the batter had made his ground comfortably.

Kohli's trademark celebration after the wicket just showed how pumped up he was and rightly so as the dismissal was a testament to his incredible fitness.

