KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their sixth win of IPL 2024 on Monday, April 29, at the Eden Gardens. Playing against the Delhi Capitals, KKR did a brilliant job with the ball, keeping the visitors down to 153 in the first innings.

Chasing 154, KKR got off to a flier, thanks to opener Phil Salt's quick-fire half-century. Captain Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer completed the formalities with an unbeaten 57-run fourth-wicket stand as KKR beat DC by seven wickets.

Now that the match between KKR and DC has ended, here's a glance at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in KKR vs DC match, IPL 2024

Phil Salt won four out of the five awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals game. He won the awards for Electric Striker, Most Fours, Most Sixes, and Most Fantasy Points in the match.

The Player of the Match award went to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The spin bowler accounted for three wickets in the first innings, thereby helping the Knight Riders restrict the Capitals to 153/9 in 20 overs. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Varun Chakravarthy (3/16)

Electric Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (Strike rate of 206.06)

Most Fours in the Match: Phil Salt (7 fours)

Most Sixes in the Match: Phil Salt (5 sixes)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Phil Salt (131 fantasy points)

KKR vs DC scorecard

Expand Tweet

Delhi Capitals failed to build big partnerships in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav was the top-scorer for the visitors. Playing against his former franchise, Yadav remained unbeaten on 35 runs from 26 deliveries, hitting five fours and one six. Rishabh Pant was the next top scorer for DC with a 20-ball 27.

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 3/16 in four overs. He dismissed Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs and Kumar Kushagra to turn the game in Kolkata's favor.

In reply, Phil Salt's 33-ball 68 placed Kolkata Knight Riders in a comfortable position. Axar Patel tried to bring back Delhi Capitals back into the contest with a double strike, but KKR reached 157/3 in the 17th over itself.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

It was a memorable evening for Kolkata fans at the Eden Gardens as their team cruised to a seven-wicket victory. Here are some of the top stats and records emerging from the KKR vs DC game in IPL 2024:

Phil Salt set a new record for the most runs scored by a KKR batter in the powerplay overs of an innings. He scored 60 runs on Monday, breaking Sunil Narine's record, who scored 54 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017. Kuldeep Yadav recorded the second-highest score by a batter at number nine in IPL. Harbhajan Singh still owns the record for his unbeaten 49 against Deccan Chargers in 2010. Kuldeep scored 35 on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback