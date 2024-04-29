KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 47th game of IPL 2024 will take place between former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on Monday (April 29).

The two franchises clashed in Vizag earlier this season, where Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg helped the Kolkata Knight Riders defeat the Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. The Capitals will be out for revenge in the reverse fixture against the Knight Riders.

Before the match starts, here's a look at the game details, telecast channel, live streaming and other things to know about this IPL 2024 fixture.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match 47, Indian Premier League 2024

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: April 29, Monday, 7.30 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata helps the batters a lot. In the past, the wicket at the Eden Gardens would support the spinners and slower bowlers. However, the conditions have changed now, with teams scoring 200+ totals easily on this ground now.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

It will be another humid evening in Kolkata tonight, with the humidity levels expected to be 56%. The chances of rain are 1%, while the temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer (Impact Player), Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer (c), Anukul Roy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana and Varun CV.

DC

Abishek Porel (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match prediction

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last Saturday. The conditions in Kolkata will be similar to those in Delhi. Expect the Capitals to defeat the Knight Riders, who might be low on confidence after failing to defend a 262-run target against Punjab Kings on Friday.

Prediction: DC to beat KKR in IPL 2024 tonight.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live-streaming and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema

