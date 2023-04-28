KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against the Gujarat Titans in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting this exciting encounter.

After losing four games on the trot, the Kolkata Knight Riders finally returned to winning ways with a convincing 21-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with six points, winning three of their eight games so far.

Batting first, Jason Roy (56 off 29) and Nitish Rana (48 off 21) helped the team post a massive score of 200/5 in the first innings. The spinners of the Kolkata Knight Riders were outstanding with the ball as Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma picked up three and two wickets respectively to restrict their opponents to 179/8 and win the game by 21 runs.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have now won two consecutive games, including a 55-run victory against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the previous game. The defending champions will be looking to claim the top spot as they are currently placed second with 10 points, winning five of their seven games so far.

After being asked to bat, Shubman Gill (56) set the tone for the innings followed by some late blitz from David Miller (46) and Abhinav Manhohar, who ensured that the team would finish on 207/6 after 20 overs.

In response, the Afghan spinners Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan ran through Mumbai’s Middle order and picked up three and two wickets respectively to win the game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Match 39, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 29, 2023, Saturday, 03.30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter awaits both the teams as the previous game played at this venue saw both teams nearly crossing the 200-run mark. The ball will come nicely onto the bat in the first innings, while the spinners will come into play in the second innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover between 29 to 37 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shardul Thakur is expected to replace Vaibhav Arora, who bowled only two overs in the last game.

Probable XI

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans

Expect them to field the same 11 that featured in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction

The Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious when both these teams last faced each other this season, courtesy of Rinku Singh’s five blistering sixes in the last over against Yash Dayal.

However, the Gujarat Titans have the winning momentum with them at the moment and are expected to carry it forward in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Match 39 of IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

