KKR vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of IPL 2025 on April 21. The iconic Eden Gardens will play host to the clash between KKR and GT.
Two years ago, Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in a row at the Narendra Modi Stadium to guide KKR to a famous win over GT. The home fans in Kolkata will expect a similar performance from their star player Rinku.
Ahead of the battle between KKR and GT in IPL 2025, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this contest.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Match 39, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Monday, April 21, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans pitch report
The pitch in Kolkata has produced high-scoring matches of late. Fans should expect a batter-friendly surface when the Kolkata Knight Riders host the Gujarat Titans for a match at the Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast
The weather in Kolkata will be partly cloudy at night on April 21. Temperatures will stay around 30 degrees Celsius, and there is a 5% chance of rain during the match hours at the Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact Player), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
