KKR vs GT IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Kolkata vs Gujarat IPL 2022 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) have simply found a way to win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Despite having notable batting deficiencies and an inexperienced captain, GT have managed to punch above their weight and win five of their six games this year.

It hasn't been easy, though. They lost four wickets cheaply against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game and needed an astonishing innings from David Miller (94* off 51 balls) to take them home. So when they take on the misfiring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 35 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 23, GT will be keen to rack up another two points and leapfrogging the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the top of the table.

KKR made a positive start to their season, winning three of their first four matches, but they've tasted defeat thrice in a row since. Key players in the Knight Riders camp failed to deliver and couldn't beat RR in their previous game despite a fighting innings from captain Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51 balls), who hasn't scored runs as consistently as he'd have liked in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: KKR vs GT

Andre Russell and Nitish Rana have continued to play highly irresponsible shots even in 2022

KKR's opening combination has been a massive concern, with Venkatesh Iyer having been dropped to No. 6 in the previous game. Aaron Finch (58 off 28 deliveries) struck some form after running out his new opening partner, Sunil Narine, for a duck. But the GT bowlers might find it all too easy to see the back of Narine and Finch early, especially given the extra pace and swing they boast of.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has failed in the last two games while Wriddhiman Saha (11 off 18 balls) labored to a painstaking innings against CSK. Hardik Pandya's recovery would greatly boost the GT batting lineup, but if the skipper hasn't had enough time to become match-fit, another player might not be able to produce a Miller-like innings.

GT seem like a bad matchup for KKR. Not only do the Titans have an all-out bowling attack that can take 10 wickets on any given day, but the batters could feast on the waning influence of Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav and Pat Cummins. So unless someone in the Knight Riders side can produce something special, GT should be able to record their sixth win of the season.

Prediction: GT to win Match 35 of IPL 2022

