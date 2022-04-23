KKR vs GT, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 35

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 35 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the first match of the double-header on Saturday.

Both teams go into the game having experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. While Kolkata are on a three-match losing streak, Gujarat have won five of their six matches.

In their previous match, KKR were involved in a high-scoring tussle with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Bowling first, they conceded 217 for 5 as Jos Buttler smashed another hundred. Their batters put up an impressive showing as Aaron Finch hammered 58 in 28 and skipper Shreyas Iyer 85 in 51. It wasn't enough though, as Kolkata went down by seven runs.

Gujarat seemed to be fighting a losing battle in a chase of 170 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, David Miller (94* off 51) and Rashid Khan (40 off 21) lifted the team to a three-wicket win. Gujarat will be keen to carry on the winning momentum.

Today's IPL toss result

The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have interestingly opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:

“It’s better to bat when it's hot and see how the surface is.”

The Titans have made one change to their playing XI from the last game. With captain Pandya fit, Vijay Shankar misses out.

For KKR, Tim Southee, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh have been included in the playing XI.

KKR vs GT - Today's Match Playing XIs

KKR playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Today IPL match player list

KKR squad: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

GT squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan, Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad

KKR vs GT - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

