KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their fourth win of IPL 2024 yesterday (April 14) against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens. Opener Phil Salt starred in KKR's victory as his 47-ball 89 helped the home side chase down a 162-run target in 15.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc set up the win for Kolkata Knight Riders with a three-wicket haul in the first innings. Despite a 32-ball 45 from Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants could only reach 161/7 in their 20 overs.

In this article now, we will have an in-depth look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this IPL 2024 fixture.

List of all award winners in KKR vs LSG match, IPL 2024

Phil Salt swept the majority of the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match. LSG's vice-captain Nicholas Pooran won the award for the Most Sixes, while the other awards went to Salt.

Opening the batting for KKR, Salt raced to 89 off 47 balls. His knock consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (Strike rate of 189.36)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Phil Salt (143 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Phil Salt (14 fours)

Player of the Match: Phil Salt

KKR vs LSG scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants failed to build big partnerships in the first innings, with none of their batters crossing the 50-run mark. Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul were the only ones who crossed the 30-run mark for the visitors, who donned a special Mohun Bagan-inspired kit for this match at the Eden Gardens.

Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for the Kolkata Knight Riders with figures of 3/28 in four overs. The speedster bagged the wickets of Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, and Arshad Khan to help KKR keep LSG down to 161/7.

In reply, the Knight Riders lost two early wickets to Mohsin Khan but still raced to 162/2 in 15.4 overs. Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer had an unbeaten partnership of 120 runs for the third wicket to guide KKR home.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Fans residing in Kolkata had a memorable Sunday afternoon as their team cruised to a comfortable win in IPL 2024. It was KKR's fourth win in five matches of this season, and here's a look at the top stats from this game:

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their first ever win against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history. LSG had won the previous three games against KKR. This marked LSG's first ever defeat in the Mohun Bagan-inspired kit of green and maroon combination. Shamar Joseph bowled a 10-ball over to start his IPL career. He bowled two wides and two no-balls, setting a new record for the most deliveries bowled by a bowler in the first over of his IPL career.