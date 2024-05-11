KKR vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11. KKR will look to confirm a place in the playoffs by sealing a win on Saturday. As for MI, they will be playing for pride, having been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Following the shock upset against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 26, Kolkata have won their last three matches in a row. In their previous game, they hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs in Lucknow. Batting first, KKR notched up 235-6 and then bundled out LSG for 137 in 16.1 overs.

There was some joy for Mumbai Indians in an otherwise disastrous season as they thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last match at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, SRH put up 173-8, but Suryakumar Yadav's belligerent hundred lifted MI to victory. Mumbai would look to end a forgettable tournament on a high.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have met 33 times in the IPL, with KKR winning 10 matches and MI 23. When the teams clashed in the first half of IPL 2024, Kolkata thumped Mumbai by 24 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 23

Matches with No Result - 0

KKR vs MI head-to-head record in Kolkata

The two teams have met 10 times in the IPL at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with Mumbai winning seven matches and Kolkata three. The last time these two sides clashed in the IPL at the venue, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a 34-run win.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 7

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians matches

While the overall head-to-head record favors Mumbai Indians, Kolkata have won four of the last five IPL matches played between the two sides. MI's only win during this period came when they clinched a five-wicket victory in Mumbai in April 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians games:

KKR (169) beat MI (145) by 24 runs, May 3, 2024

MI (186/5) beat KKR (185/6) by 5 wickets, April 16, 2023

KKR (165/9) beat MI (113) by 52 runs, May 9, 2022

KKR (162/5) beat MI (161/4) by 5 wickets, April 6, 2022

KKR (159/3) beat MI (155/6) by 7 wickets, Sep 23, 2021

