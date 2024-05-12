KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens. The match started on May 11 but ended in the early hours of May 12. It was a 16-over game, shortened due to the lengthy rain break at the start of the contest.

Shreyas Iyer led his team well in their final home match as they sent fans at Eden Gardens home happy. Varun Chakravarthy was the architect of KKR's win with a fantastic spell of 2/17 in the second innings.

Venkatesh Iyer's 42 off 21 helped KKR reach 157/7 in their 16 overs. In reply, MI managed 139/8. In this article now, we will look at the award winners, stats and scorecards of this IPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in KKR vs MI match, IPL 2024

Venkatesh Iyer played an excellent knock of 42 runs from 21 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes. He received the awards for Most Fours, Super Sixes, and Highest Strike Rate in the Match.

All-rounder Andre Russell took the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match award home for scoring 24 off 14 and then scalping two wickets. The Player of the Match award went to Varun Chakravarthy for dismissing Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (Strike rate of 200)

Super Sixes of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (2 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (6 fours)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Andre Russell

Man of the Match: Varun Chakravarthy (2/17)

KKR vs MI scorecard

Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana were the top two run-scorers for KKR in this match. Iyer top-scored with a 21-ball 42, while Rana aggregated 33 runs off 23 balls against his former franchise. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI. He bagged two wickets in his three overs, conceding 28 runs.

Chasing 158 in 16 overs, MI got off to a fantastic start, with Ishan Kishan blasting a 22-ball 40 at the top of the order. However, none of the other MI batters could touch the 40-run mark as the visitors fell short by 18 runs eventually.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match

It was a rain-curtailed IPL 2024 encounter at Eden Gardens, where the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious. Here are some of the top stats emerging from the KKR vs MI match played in Kolkata:

Gautam Gambhir mentored a team to the IPL playoffs in the third consecutive season. He guided Lucknow Super Giants to the Top 4 in 2022 and 2023. This year, KKR have qualified for the playoffs under his guidance. Jasprit Bumrah completed 20 wickets in an IPL season for the first time since 2021. Shreyas Iyer lost his 9th toss in IPL 2024 last night. Only Ruturaj Gaikwad (10) has lost more tosses. Jasprit Bumrah has become the first Indian pacer to take 20 or more wickets in 4 IPL seasons. He did it in 2016, 2020, 2021, and now in 2024.

