KKR vs MI Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) generally have their way with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but things might be a touch different in Match 14 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). When the two teams face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 6, MI will be in search of their first win after a pair of demoralizing losses while KKR will look to notch up their third victory in four games.

Rohit Sharma's world-beating IPL side have met their match in both the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have been the bright spots in an otherwise inconsistent side, with both the batting and bowling departments coming up short at key junctures. Suryakumar Yadav's rumored availability could boost MI, with the experienced Indian batter likely to replace the woeful Anmolpreet Singh at No. 3.

KKR will have a boost of their own. Pat Cummins is now available for selection and should replace the horribly expensive Shivam Mavi in the pace department. With the penetrative Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav for company, apart from the lethal spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be confident of overhauling a shallow and inexperienced MI batting lineup.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: KKR vs MI

Tilak Varma has been one of the finds of the season

On paper, MI's top six while including Suryakumar looks solid. But Tim David and Kieron Pollard haven't quite brought their power-hitting prowess to the fore in IPL 2022 so far, with the latter in particular struggling to find any momentum in the previous game. As a result, the defending champions are overly reliant on Rohit Sharma and Kishan to string together a big opening partnership, something they may not be able to do against KKR's canny powerplay operators.

Speaking of powerplays, Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane haven't delivered for KKR. Neither has Nitish Rana, who has made it a habit of staying inconsistent despite being sent into bat an excellent positions. With Cummins' inclusion likely to force Sam Billings out of the playing XI, KKR's top and middle order doesn't look anywhere near solid.

However, skipper Shreyas is due a big knock. The power of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine bolsters the lower-middle order, and if the duo can play out MI's strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, KKR should be capable of setting a big total or chasing one down.

The MCA Stadium has been the ground with the second-lowest average run rate among the four IPL 2022 venues, and that could play into KKR's hands. Their bowling is unerringly accurate, while their key batters are bound to come good soon. Unless someone in the MI top four can play a massive knock, KKR should be able to record their third win this year.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 14 of IPL 2022

