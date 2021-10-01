KKR vs PBKS: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 45 of IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to bolster their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs when they cross swords with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight. When the two franchises met earlier in the 2021 Indian Premier League season, KKR defeated PBKS by five wickets.

Playing at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Punjab Kings scored 123/9 in their 20 overs. The Kolkata Knight Riders were down to 17/3 at one stage, but a 40-ball 47* from captain Eoin Morgan helped them win by five wickets.

KKR fans will hope for a similar performance from their team tonight. Before KKR and PBKS battle again in IPL 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head stats

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head matchup against the Punjab Kings by 19-9. The two franchises made it to the IPL Final back in 2014, which was the last time the tournament took place in India and UAE in the same year. However, a KKR vs. PBKS final seems unlikely for IPL 2021.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in the UAE, PBKS lead KKR by 2-1. The Knight Riders will try to level the score tonight.

KKR vs PBKS: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 45 of IPL 2021

Among current players, Andre Russell is the highest run-scorer in KKR vs. PBKS matches. The Caribbean star has amassed 261 runs against Punjab.

PBKS captain KL Rahul has scored 250 runs in matches against KKR. His highest score in KKR vs. PBKS matches is 74.

Sunil Narine has taken the most wickets (30) in IPL matches between KKR and PBKS. The Caribbean all-rounder has looked in fine touch in the IPL 2021's UAE leg so far.

Mohammed Shami has scalped seven wickets in KKR vs. PBKS matches. It will be exciting to see how Shami performs in IPL 2021 tonight.

