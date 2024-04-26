KKR vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 42 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26. KKR were highly impressive in the first half of the tournament, winning five out of their seven matches. On the contrary, PBKS have struggled, winning only two of their eight games so far.

In their previous match, Kolkata beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by one run in a high-scoring thriller. Batting first, KKR put up 222-6 on the board in their 20 overs. In the chase, RCB came tantalizingly close, but were all out for 221 off the last ball of the match.

Speaking of Punjab, they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in their last match in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS came up with a very poor batting effort and were bowled out for 142. Their bowlers fought hard in the chase, but GT got over the line in 19.1 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have met 32 times in the IPL, with KKR having a dominant 21-11 lead. In the last match between the two sides in May 2023, Kolkata registered a five-wicket win in a home game.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 21

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 11

Matches with No Result - 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata have a dominant IPL record over Punjab at their home ground - the Eden Gardens. The two sides have clashed 12 times at the venue, with KKR winning nine matches and PBKS only three.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 9

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings matches

If we look at the last five matches played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, the former has won three matches and the latter two. The two sides won one game each during the 2021 edition. Kolkata won the only contest between the two sides in 2022, while Kolkata and Punjab won one game each in 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings games:

KKR (182/5) beat PBKS (179/7) by 5 wickets, May 8, 2023

PBKS (191/5) beat KKR (146/7) by 7 runs [DLS method], April 1, 2023

KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, April 1, 2022

PBKS (168/5) beat KKR (165/7) by 5 wickets, October 1, 2021

KKR (126/5) beat PBKS (123/9) by 5 wickets, April 26, 2021

