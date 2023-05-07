KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against the Punjab Kings in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting this exciting encounter on Monday, May 8.

Kolkata Knight Riders are slowly crawling their way back in the tournament as they have lost only once in their previous three games, including a five-run win against the Sunrisers in the previous game. They are currently placed eighth in the points table with eight points, winning four of their 10 games so far.

Batting first, Rinku Singh (46) and Nitish Rana (42) combined well as the Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 171/9 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Vaibhav Arora and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets apiece as the visitors pulled off a fantastic five-run victory in a last-over finish.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are placed just one place above their rivals with 10 points, having won five of their 10 games so far. The team will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing a high-scoring thriller against the Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

After being asked to bat, Liam Livingstone (82* off 42) and Jitesh Sharma (49* off 27) played blistering knocks for the team as the Kings posted a mammoth total of 214/3 in 20 overs. In reply, the bowlers failed to keep their lines and lengths right as the home team successfully chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets for the Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 53, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 8, 2023, Monday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to offer a well-balanced track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. The batters will be able to play their strokes freely in the first innings, while the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. Both teams might prefer chasing at this venue with the average first innings score around 175.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover between 29 to 39 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Suyash Sharma is expected to replace Vaibhav Arora, due to his impressive run of form at Eden Gardens.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana

Punjab Kings

Expect the Kings to bring back Sikander Raza in place of Matthew Short, as he can contribute more with both bat and ball.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Sikander Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

Punjab Kings emerged victorious in a hard-fought game when both these teams met earlier this season, courtesy of Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant spell, where he picked up three wickets.

However, the home team have a more experienced spin bowling unit which could prove to be vital while deciding the outcome of the game at the Eden Gardens.

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the Match 53 of IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

