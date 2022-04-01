KKR vs PBKS, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 8

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The game will be Kolkata’s second in the competition. They have had a mixed run so far. After defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the season opener, they went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

PBKS have played only one match in IPL 2022 so far and won the game in quite stunning fashion. Taking on RCB at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, they chased down 206 courtesy of a very good all-round effort with the bat. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa set up the chase, while Odean Smith finished it off with a stunning cameo.

KKR’s batting struggled in the last game, while Punjab’s bowlers were ineffective. Both teams will be keen to put up an improved showing in the respective areas.

Today's IPL toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer cheekily said:

“The reason is obviously the swimming pool (dew) that's visible in the evenings.”

KKR have made one change to their playing XI. Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson.

PBKS have also made one change as Kagiso Rabada replaces Sandeep Sharma.

KKR vs PBKS - Today's Match Playing 11s

KKR playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Today IPL match player list

KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, , Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Aaron Finch, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Angad Bawa, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad

KKR vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Saiyed Khalid

TV Umpire: Madanagopal Jayaraman

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Edited by Sai Krishna