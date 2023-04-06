KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and IPL records

The Kolkata Knight Riders will battle the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight at the Eden Gardens. The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the iconic stadium in Kolkata for the first time since the playoffs of the previous season.

RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their last match at this venue, whereas the Kolkata Knight Riders looked quite different the last time they took the field at the Eden Gardens for a home match.

Ahead of KKR's first IPL home game at Eden Gardens since 2019, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records & stats

The conditions in Kolkata assist the batters and the pace bowlers. Previously, the pitch has helped the spinners, but in the last few games in Kolkata, batters and pacers have enjoyed more success.

Speaking of the IPL matches hosted by the iconic stadium, teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first. The captain winning the toss may look to field first tonight.

On that note, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 78.

Matches won by teams batting first: 31.

Matches won by teams batting second: 47.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs. Punjab Kings, 2012.

Highest team score: 232/2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2019.

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 157.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Pitch report

As mentioned ahead, the pitch in Kolkata is good for batting. The average run rate at this venue has been 8.18. The average first innings score is 157, but the team batting first in tonight's match will have to aim to score at least 180-190 runs in their 20 overs.

While RCB won their last match on this ground, they got all out for just 49 runs at this venue against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the last IPL match on this ground. Number three batter Rajat Patidar scored a century for RCB to take his team to 207/4. In reply, KL Rahul's half-century brought LSG closer to the target, but they finished with 193/6 in their 20 overs, losing by 14 runs.

23 sixes were hit in the match between RCB and LSG. 10 wickets fell in 40 overs, with pacers taking seven of them.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 207/4 (Rajat Patidar 112*, Mohsin Khan 1/25) beat Lucknow Super Giants 193/6 (KL Rahul 79, Josh Hazlewood 3/43) by 14 runs.

