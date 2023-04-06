KKR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will return to play in front of their home crowd at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6, when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB and KKR are in different positions, having played one game each in the competition thus far. While Bangalore thrashed the Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in their previous game, Kolkata fell to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a rain-affected match.

KKR are looking for ways to improve their squad, and they've settled on Jason Roy to replace Shakib Al Hasan. The Englishman will not be available against RCB, though, and the two-time champions are unlikely to shuffle things around too much too early in the tournament.

RCB, on the other hand, appear to have at least temporarily lost Reece Topley to a shoulder injury. They have reinforcements on the bench who can step in for the tall left-arm pacer but will already be desperately waiting to avail the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood.

The recent head-to-head record is fairly even, with KKR having won three of their last five matches against RCB. More tellingly, though, the chasing team has come out on top in four of these matches. The team that wins the toss will have a massive advantage at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB Match Prediction: Struggling Knight Riders look for home boost to beat confident Royal Challengers

Karn Sharma has a lot on his shoulders in Wanindu Hasaranga's absence

As KKR wait for Roy to join the squad, they're likely to continue with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mandeep Singh at the top of the order. The duo will be up against an in-form Mohammed Siraj but might welcome taking on the bowler at the other end.

The Knight Riders' issues aren't going to go away easily. Their top order isn't the most deadly, their middle order looks brittle, and the bowling attack hasn't come together yet.

Sunil Narine was completely off-color in KKR's previous game, and he might be their only chance against an RCB side that has weaknesses against spin. Tim Southee, who was wayward with his lines and lengths against PBKS, will also need to step up.

RCB, on the other hand, have no such problems. Even if they are without Hasaranga, Hazlewood and Topley, they are the better team on paper and should be able to give Kolkata a run for their money.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are in red-hot form at the top, and Glenn Maxwell hammered two sixes for good measure on his return from injury. Dinesh Karthik would love the dimensions and nature of Eden Gardens, while Michael Bracewell is a match-winner on his day as well.

Overall, Bangalore are the definite favorites to take two points away from the contest. If Nitish Rana wins the toss, his team will be in with a real chance, especially if Andre Russell comes to the party. Otherwise, though, RCB should be able to stay unbeaten in IPL 2023.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 9 of IPL 2023.

