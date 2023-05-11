KKR vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place tonight in IPL 2023. It is the first meeting between the two sides in the ongoing IPL season.

This match is equally important for both sides. A win can take KKR or RR closer to the Top 4 in the points table, while a loss at the Eden Gardens tonight will take them a step nearer to elimination.

Before the crucial Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match gets underway in IPL 2023, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have a 14-12 lead in the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. The two franchises have locked horns 27 times in the league's history, with RR winning on 12 occasions.

One of the games between KKR and RR was abandoned in the 2015 season. Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 14

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12

Matches with No Result - 1

Matches Tied - 0

KKR vs RR head-to-head record at Eden Gardens

The head-to-head record between KKR and RR at Eden Gardens favors the home side by 6-2. The two teams have met nine times on this ground, with KKR emerging victorious in six games.

Rajasthan Royals won the previous match between the two teams at the Eden Gardens. That game happened on April 25, 2019. KKR scored 175/6 in their 20 overs, and in reply, Riyan Parag's 31-ball 47 helped RR reach 177/7 in 19.2 overs.

Matches Played - 9.

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6.

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 2.

Matches with No Result - 1.

Last 5 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have recorded three victories in their previous five matches against the Rajasthan Royals. KKR and RR met twice during the previous season, with both teams winning one game each.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh were the architects of KKR's last win against RR. Rana scored an unbeaten 37-ball 48, while Rinku supported him with a 23-ball 42 as KKR defeated RR by seven wickets.

Here's a short summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals matches:

KKR (158/3) beat RR (152/5) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2022. RR (217/5) beat KKR (210) by 7 runs, Apr 18, 2022. KKR (171/4) beat RR (85) by 86 runs, Oct 7, 2021. RR (134/4) beat KKR (133/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 24, 2021. KKR (191/7) beat RR (131/9) by 60 runs, Nov 1, 2020.

