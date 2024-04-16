KKR vs RR, Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 31 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. KKR are second in the points table, with four wins from five matches, while RR are atop the standings, having won five of their six games.

Kolkata came up with a terrific performance in their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, registering a thumping eight-wicket win in a home game. Bowling first, KKR held LSG to 161-7 as Mitchell Starc starred with 3-28. Philip Salt then smashed 89* off 47 as Kolkata chased down the target in 15.4 overs.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS were held to 147-8 as Keshav Maharaj starred with 2-23. In their chase, Rajasthan stumbled to 115-5, but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 27 off 10 took them home with one ball to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have met 28 times in the IPL, with KKR winning 14 games and RR 13. One game produced no result. Two of the matches have been decided via Super Over.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 14

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 13

Matches with No Result - 1

KKR vs SRH head-to-head record in Kolkata

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the two teams have clashed 10 times, with KKR winning six matches and RR three. One game ended without a result. In their last clash at the venue, Rajasthan hammered Kolkata by nine wickets.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 3

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals matches

In the last five matches between the two teams, Rajasthan Royals have a slight edge, winning thrice. In the most recent KKR vs RR match in IPL 2023, Rajasthan got the better of Kolkata by nine wickets.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals games:

RR (151/1) beat KKR (149/8) by 9 wickets, May 11, 2023

KKR (158/) beat RR (152/5) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2022

RR (217/5) beat KKR (210) by 7 runs, April 18, 2022

KKR (171/4) beat RR (85) by 86 runs, October 7, 2021

RR (134/4) beat KKR (133/9) by 6 wickets, April 24, 2021

