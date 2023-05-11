KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11.

Both teams find themselves in a similar situation with regard to qualification for the playoffs. In fact, both Kolkata and Rajasthan have 10 points after 11 games.

KKR had a poor start first half in IPL 2023, losing five of their seven matches, with four of those defeats coming in a row. However, they have fought back commendably to win three of their last four games. They got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in their previous outing.

The case has been quite the contrary with RR. They won four of their first five games. However, out of their last six matches, they have lost as many as five. In their previous contest, Rajasthan went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets.

Today's KKR vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Sanju Samson said:

“Long tournament, need to change as our strengths and weaknesses keep changing. Also, looking at the conditions, we have decided to bowl first."

For Rajasthan, Trent Boult replaces Kuldip Yadav, while KM Asif comes in place of Murugan Ashwin. Kolkata have brought in Anukul Roy in place of Vaibhav Arora.

KKR vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata subs: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, M Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donovan Ferreira.

Today's KKR vs RR pitch report

According to Rohan Gavaskar, there are lots of runs on this pitch. This is the same surface that was used for the last game, but there was a degree of turn for the KKR spinners, far more than what it was in previous matches. The average score on this pitch is 205, but spinners from both teams are likely to be in the game.

Today's KKR vs RR match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

KKR vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Saidharshan Kumar

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

