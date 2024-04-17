KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Rajasthan Royals pulled off an epic run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16. Jos Buttler was the hero for the Royals in a chase of 224 runs. He smacked a magnificent ton in the second innings to set up RR's two-wicket victory against KKR.

Earlier in the match, the Kolkata Knight Riders rode on Sunil Narine's 56-ball 109 to reach 223/6 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen bagged two wickets each for the Rajasthan Royals, but KKR still managed a 220+ score.

In reply, RR were down to 121/6 in the 13th over. Jos Buttler didn't give up though, and remained in the middle till the end to guide his team on the last ball. Here's a look at the scorecard, top stats, and records from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in KKR vs RR match, IPL 2024

Sunil Narine won a majority of the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match. The Knight Riders all-rounder won the Ultimate Fantasy Player award and also the awards for the most fours and most sixes in the game.

Jos Buttler deservedly won the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 60-ball 107. The Electric Striker of the Match award went to Riyan Parag for scoring 34 runs off 14 deliveries at a strike rate of 242.86. Here is the full awards list:

Electric Striker of the Match: Riyan Parag (Strike rate of 242.86)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Sunil Narine (234 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sunil Narine (6 sixes)

Most Fours of the Match: Sunil Narine (13 fours)

Player of the Match: Jos Buttler (107 off 60)

KKR vs RR scorecard

KKR vs RR scorecard of IPL 2024

Sunil Narine continued his incredible batting form in IPL 2024 and notched up his maiden T20 ton. Opening the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine blasted 109 runs from 56 balls. His knock consisted of 13 fours and six sixes. None of the other KKR batters could score more than 30 runs. Still, KKR finished with 223/6 on the board.

Chasing 224, Rajasthan Royals lost six wickets for just 121 runs. Jos Buttler did not lose hope and kept fighting from one end. Rovman Powell chipped in with a crucial cameo of 26 from 13 in the middle. Eventually, Buttler kept his calm and completed his seventh IPL ton to guide RR to a win.

Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets each for the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, their efforts ended in a losing cause.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Fans at the Eden Gardens witnessed a run-fest in IPL 2024 last night. Here are some amazing stats emerging from the game between KKR and RR:

Rajasthan Royals leveled the record for the highest successful run-chase in IPL history. In 2020, Punjab Kings also chased down a 224-run target against RR. Jos Buttler now has the most centuries by an overseas batter in IPL. He recorded his seventh ton. Chris Gayle scored six hundreds. Sunil Narine became the third player to score a hundred and record a hat-trick in IPL. Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson are the other members of this elite club.

