KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 returns to the beautiful Eden Gardens in Kolkata for an afternoon match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals on May 4. It is the first double-header contest of the month.

Defending champions KKR desperately need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive. On the other side, RR have zero chance of making it to the next round of the competition.

A batter-friendly track should be on offer for the clash between KKR and RR in IPL 2025. Before the match begins, here's a glance at the pitch history of Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

The venue in Kolkata has offered wickets which support the batters. Of late, teams have frequently touched the 200-run mark in IPL matches played at this venue.

Here are some crucial numbers to know from the previous IPL matches played in Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 98

Won by teams batting first: 41

Won by teams batting second: 56

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team total: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Average first innings score: 167.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The pitch report will be available on the official website of IPL before the match gets underway. Generally, the pitch favors the batters, and fans get to witness high-scoring matches.

KKR's bowlers have had an average record at their home turf in IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals will aim to put up a big total on the board.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

The last match at this stadium ended with no result. For the first time in IPL 2025, a game in Kolkata did not produce a winner. Punjab Kings scored 201/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 202, KKR reached 7/0 after one over when rain interrupted the game. The match did not resume, leading to a no result.

Brief scores: PBKS 201/4 (Prabhsimran Singh 83, Vaibhav Arora 2/34) vs KKR 7/0 (Sunil Narine 4*, Marco Jansen 0/6) - No result.

