KKR vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the 47th match of IPL 2022 on Monday (May 2). Courtesy of the win, KKR have ended their five-match losing streak and moved up to seventh position in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, the Rajasthan Royals lost the wicket of opener Devudtt Padikkal early in the third over with just seven on the scoreboard. Sanju Samson then stabilized the innings with a 48-run partnership with Jos Buttler.

The in-form Buttler (22 in 25 balls) struggled for timing in this game. Tim Southee pulled the curtains on his painful stay at the crease by dismissing him in the ninth over.

The RR skipper continued to anchor the innings on the other end and bought up his 17th IPL half-century. Shimron Hetmyer (27 in 13 balls) provided some much-needed impetus to his side in the death overs and helped them reach 152/5 after 20 overs.

KKR went in with a fresh opening pair of Aaron Finch (4) and Baba Indrajith (15) in this match. However, their fortunes did not change much, as none of them could play a substantial knock as they reached the pavilion within the powerplay.

The onus was once again on Shreyas Iyer to anchor the chase. The KKR skipper then put on a valuable 60-run stand with Nitish Rana to put his side on track. Trent Boult then dismissed Shreyas Iyer (34) in the 13th over to bring RR back into the contest.

Rinku Singh (42) joined hands with Nitish Rana (48) at this juncture and played smart cricket to finish the chase comfortably. The duo's unbeaten 80-run partnership helped the Knight Riders reach 158/3 in 19.1 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, RR skipper Samson reflected on the loss and said:

"I think the wicket was a bit slow and they also bowled well. With the batting we have, we would have liked to score a few more boundaries towards the end. We were about 15-20 runs short. I am recovering well now (on his injury) and it is fine. It was a really great effort with the ball tonight - like the last game. We showed some real fight in the game."

KKR vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. They expressed their joy through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the KKR vs RR game.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 He should have come in before Parag. #IPL2022 Sanga holding Shimron back vs SRK's teamHe should have come in before Parag. #KKRvsRR Sanga holding Shimron back vs SRK's team 😝 He should have come in before Parag. #KKRvsRR #IPL2022 https://t.co/lml4VP1Q4x

Sagar @sagarcasm Rajasthan Royals right now Rajasthan Royals right now https://t.co/4Ieo11sShZ

