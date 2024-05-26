KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 Final – May 26, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in the final of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished atop the points table with nine wins in 14 matches while two of their games were abandoned due to rain. KKR had already defeated SRH in the league stage and secured another victory over them in Qualifier 1, earning their spot in the final. They will aim to replicate a similar performance and outshine SRH in the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the SunRisers Hyderabad finished second in the 2024 IPL points table, securing eight wins in 14 games. Despite an eight-wicket loss to KKR in the Qualifiers, they bounced back strongly in Qualifier 2, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs.

The upcoming final will be KKR’s fourth final appearance, having won the IPL twice before, while SRH will compete in their third final, with one title to their name.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the KKR vs SRH final Dream11 match.

#3 Travis Head (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head in action (Credits: X / IPL)

Travis Head scored 34 runs in his last game against the Rajasthan Royals. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 567 runs in 14 matches, averaging 43.61 with one hundred and four fifties.

Head was dismissed for a duck in the previous match against KKR. However, he will be eager to bounce back and play a vital role in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#2 Andre Russell (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Andre Russell of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Andre Russell is among the highest wicket-takers for KKR this season. He has bagged 16 wickets so far, striking at 10.06. He has also scored 22 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 31.71.

Russell scored 302 runs against SRH in 17 matches, including his current season’s best - an unbeaten 64-run knock. He has secured 20 wickets with three coming in the last two games.

Thus, Russell would be amongst the top choices for the captain/vice-captain in your Dream11 teams.

#1 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Sunil Narine of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Sunil Narine has been the most consistent all-rounder in the IPL 2024. He has smashed 482 runs at a respectable average of 37.07, including three half-centuries and a century. He has also been consistent with the ball, claiming at least one wicket in every game, amassing a total of 16 wickets in 13 innings.

The KKR all-rounder has also performed well at the Chepauk, scoring 35 runs and taking five wickets in the last three games.

Narine has scored 23 runs and also picked up two wickets against SRH. His recent form makes him the best candidate for the captain/vice-captain position in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 teams.

