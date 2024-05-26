KKR vs SRH, Final: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The two sides clashed in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KKR hammered SRH by eight wickets in a one-sided contest to seal their berth in the IPL 2024 final.

SunRisers Hyderabad, though, recovered from the defeat in time to beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 at Chepauk. Batting first, Hyderabad posted a competitive 175-9 before holding RR to 139-7 to confirm their spot in the final on the back of a clinical all-round performance.

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are strong in batting and bowling departments. If KKR have the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy and Mitchell Starc in their ranks, SRH also boast match-winners in Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan and skipper Pat Cummins.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad have met 27 times in the IPL, with KKR having an 18-9 lead in the head-to-head battle. As mentioned above, Kolkata beat Hyderabad by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 18

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

KKR vs RR head-to-head record at neutral venues

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Looking at the head-to-head record of the two teams at neutral venues, KKR have won seven and Hyderabad three.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 7

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad matches

On paper, Kolkata Knight Riders would have the upper hand over SunRisers Hyderabad heading into the IPL 2024 final. They have won four of the last five matches played between the two sides. Before Qualifier 1, Kolkata beat Hyderabad by four runs in the league stage as well.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad games:

KKR (164/2) beat SRH (159) by 8 wickets, May 21, 2024

KKR (208/7) beat SRH (204/7) by 4 runs, March 23, 2024

KKR (171/9) beat SRH (166/8) by 5 runs, May 4, 2023

SRH (228/4) beat KKR (205/7) by 23 runs, April 14, 2023

KKR (177/6) beat SRH (123/8) by 54 runs, May 14, 2022

