KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in final ft. Kavya Maran

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday night at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mitchell Starc's brilliant spell of 2/14 in the powerplay gave KKR the much-needed momentum at the start. Andre Russell then bagged three wickets to derail the SRH innings.

Skipper Pat Cummins fought like a lone warrior for the Orange Army. His 24-run knock ensured that Sunrisers crossed the 100-run mark and eventually set a 114-run target for their opponents. Venkatesh Iyer came in and blasted a quick-fire half-century to help the Knight Riders win in just 10.3 overs.

It was a memorable evening for Kolkata Knight Riders fans, who had been a waiting for a championship since 2014. In this listicle now, we will look at the top three moments which generated a buzz among fans during the final.

#1 SRH owner Kavya Maran was in tears during IPL 2024 final

When Kolkata Knight Riders blew away the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, no one was more disappointed than the Orange Army's owner Kavya Maran. She had been supporting the team almost everywhere they went during the season.

While most of the matches ended happily for Maran and her team, the final proved to be an absolute nightmare. First, KKR bundled out SRH for 113 and then they took just 63 balls to chase the target, making it the most lopsided final in IPL history.

Expand Tweet

Maran got frustrated at one point and left her seat, waving goodbye to her team. She then came back and was spotted in tears. Still, she clapped for her team and the opponents.

#2 Mitchell Starc's ball of the IPL 2024 season

Mitchell Starc grabbed the headlines at the IPL 2024 Auction as the Kolkata Knight Riders splurged ₹24.75 crore to acquire his services. He could not perform well in the league round, and some fans even asked KKR to leave him out of the match squad.

However, KKR backed him, and he stepped up and delivered the goods in the playoffs. He won the Man of the Match awards in the Qualifier 1 and Final to help the Kolkata-based franchise become the IPL 2024 champions.

Expand Tweet

He started the final with a fiery first over. Abhishek Sharma scored two runs off the first four balls, but on the fifth ball, Starc delivered an unplayable peach to rattle the young SRH batter's stumps.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer's unique winning shot

Venkatesh Iyer has proven himself as a big match player in the IPL. He became the first cricketer in the league's history to hit four consecutive 50+ scores in playoff matches, with the fourth one coming on Sunday night at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Venkatesh aggregated 52 runs off just 26 balls, winning the Electric Striker of the Match award as well. His captain, Shreyas Iyer, gave him the opportunity to hit the winning shot twice, but Venkatesh could not find a way to send the ball to the boundary line.

Expand Tweet

Shahbaz Ahmed was the bowler. He bowled a full delivery outside off stump, but Venkatesh tried to hit it towards the leg side. He could not time it well and the ball traveled behind the wicketkeeper, as Venkatesh and Shreyas stole a single to end the IPL 2024 final.

