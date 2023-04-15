KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered their second defeat of IPL 2023 last night at the Eden Gardens. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated them by 23 runs, riding on a magnificent century from Harry Brook.

SRH backed Brook despite his three failures in three matches. The England batter stood up and delivered the goods for the team last night at the Eden Gardens, smashing 100 runs off just 55 balls. Skipper Aiden Markram hit a half-century for the visitors, while Abhishek Sharma aggregated 32 runs from just 17 balls.

SRH scored 228/4 in their 20 overs. Andre Russell bagged three wickets for KKR in 2.1 overs. He could not complete his spell because of an injury. None of the other Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers could impress much.

Chasing 229 for a victory, KKR lost three early wickets, but the pair of Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh brought the home side back into the contest. Their half-centuries guided KKR closer to 200. In the end, KKR were left with 32 runs to get off six balls.

Fans at the Eden Gardens expected another miracle from Rinku Singh. However, the man in form was not on strike to face the first ball of the 20th over. Umran Malik fired a delivery to Shardul Thakur, who mistimed it and handed a catch to Washington Sundar. In the end, KKR lost by 23 runs.

It was a high-scoring game between KKR and SRH last night at the Eden Gardens. On that note, here's a look at the three records that were broken during yesterday's IPL 2023 match.

#1 Harry Brook broke Shikhar Dhawan's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Harry Brook whacked 12 fours and three sixes (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harry Brook broke Shikhar Dhawan's record for the highest individual score by a Sunrisers Hyderabad player in an away game of the IPL. Brook scored 100 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Dhawan previously held the record for his 92 runs off just 50 balls against the Delhi Daredevils at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2018.

#2 Sunil Narine broke Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Patel's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Sunil Narine lost his wicket for a golden duck yesterday against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Caribbean all-rounder has had a forgettable tournament with the bat so far. He got out on the first ball of the match against the Gujarat Titans as well.

Courtesy of his two ducks in IPL 2023, Narine now owns the record for the most ducks by a left-handed batter in IPL history. The KKR batter has 14 ducks, one more than Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Patel (13 each).

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad broke Royal Challengers Bangalore's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 228 runs in 20 overs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 228 runs in the first innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday. The Orange Army broke Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s record for the highest team total by a visiting team against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Back in 2019, RCB scored 213/4 against KKR at this iconic stadium. SRH scored 228/4 yesterday. The overall record for the highest team total at Eden Gardens belongs to KKR for their 232/2 against Mumbai Indians in 2019.

