KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

Both teams will go into the contest high on confidence, having registered wins in their respective previous matches.

For Kolkata, it was a near-miraculous victory over Gujarat Titans (GT). Needing 28 off the last five balls, they got over the line courtesy of five consecutive sixes from Rinku Singh off Yash Dayal’s bowling. However, there were other positives for KKR too from the win. Venkatesh Iyer scored a brilliant 83 off 40 balls, while skipper Nitish Rana chipped in with 45.

SRH went into the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) as underdogs. But they emerged triumphant with an emphatic eight-wicket win. Mayank Markande stood out with a four-wicket haul, while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik claimed two scalps apiece. In the chase of 144, Rahul Tripathi shone with an unbeaten 74.

Today's KKR vs SRH toss result

KKR have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Nitish Rana said:

“For the last couple of days that we have been practicing, there has been some dew, so that’s why we want to chase.”

Kolkata are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For SRH, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washington Sundar.

KKR vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Today's KKR vs SRH pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Nick Knight, the weather is a little bit muggy, so the comfort levels of players will be tested. The pitch is hard and it will hold true. Someone like Umran Malik might enjoy this, and the rest of the pacers could get good bounce as well. But don’t ball short on this wicket, because the side boundaries are really short. Won’t turn a lot. You can expect a lot of runs.

Today's KKR vs SRH match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma.

KKR vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Nikhil Patwardhan

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

