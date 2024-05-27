KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024, Final: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The IPL 2024 final proved to be a lopsided game. The Kolkata Knight Riders annihilated the SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to win their third IPL trophy.

It was a magnificent performance from the KKR bowlers, who bowled SRH out for just 113 after Pat Cummins elected to bat first. Chasing 114, Venkatesh Iyer's quickfire half-ton helped the Knight Riders complete the chase inside 75 minutes.

In this article now, we will have an in-depth review of the IPL 2024 Final, looking at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the big game.

List of all award winners in KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final

It was a grand presentation party for the final as always. The Player of the Match award went to Mitchell Starc, who removed Abhishek Sharma in the first over and then dismissed Rahul Tripathi. He also took the catch to dismiss Pat Cummins, thereby ending SRH's innings.

Here is the full list of award winners from the IPL 2024 Final:

Man of the Match: Mitchell Starc (2/14)

Electric Striker of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (Strike rate of 200)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Mitchell Starc

Most Fours in the Match: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (3 sixes)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Harshit Rana

Emerging Player of the Tournament: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Electric Striker of the Tournament: Jake Fraser-McGurk

Super Sixes of the Season: Abhishek Sharma (42 sixes)

Best Catch of the Season: Ramandeep Singh

Fairplay Award: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purple Cap winner: Harshal Patel (24 wickets)

Orange Cap winner: Virat Kohli (741 runs)

Most Valuable Player of the Tournament: Sunil Narine

Best Pitch and Ground: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH, Final scorecard

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scored 125 runs in the powerplay of a league game against the Delhi Capitals. However, last night, the entire SunRisers Hyderabad team managed just 113 runs. Captain Pat Cummins was the top-scorer for the team with a 19-ball 24. Andre Russell stole the show with a three-wicket haul for KKR.

Chasing 114, KKR lost Sunil Narine in the second over itself, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer's 91-run second-wicket partnership almost sealed the deal for the Knight Riders. Gurbaz got out for 39, and then Shreyas Iyer came in to complete the formalities.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Top stats and records from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game

It is rare to see a one-sided final in a tournament like IPL but the Kolkata Knight Riders absolutely destroyed the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are some of the top stats from the IPL 2024 Final:

Venkatesh Iyer became the first cricketer in IPL history to record 50+ score in four consecutive playoff matches. This was only the second instance where 6 bowlers picked up a wicket for the same team in an IPL Final. Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy did so for KKR. In 2013, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Pragyan Ojha, Rishi Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, and Kieron Pollard did it for MI against CSK. SRH scored the lowest team total in IPL Final history. Previously, the record belonged to CSK, who scored 125/9 against MI in 2013.

