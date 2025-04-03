KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host the 15th IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, April 3. It is the second away game for SRH, who lost their previous away fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag.

Ad

KKR will play their second home game. In their first home match of the season, the defending champions suffered a morale-shattering seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Even in their last game, KKR suffered a big loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR will be desperate for a win when they take the field in Kolkata. Here's a look at the pitch history for the upcoming IPL match's venue.

Ad

Trending

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

Teams chasing have been quite dominant in Kolkata. The captain winning the toss will likely prefer to bat second in the upcoming game as well. Fast bowlers and spinners may receive equal help.

Here are some interesting stats to note from the previous IPL matches hosted by Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 94

Won by teams batting first: 38

Won by teams batting second: 56

Ad

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team total: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Average first innings score: 164.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The Kolkata pitch report will be broadcasted live on JioStar network before the toss. The pitch has been good for batting in the recent past.

Ad

KKR has demanded slower surfaces in Kolkata. However, the pitch curator has not listened to the franchise's demands. Expect a run-fest between SRH and KKR.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

RCB beat KKR by seven wickets in the last IPL match played at this venue on April 3. It was a high-scoring game, where Bengaluru chased down a 175-run target in 16.2 overs.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood bowled a tight spell of 2/22 for the visitors. Not a single batter could score a hundred. Here's a summary:

Brief scores: KKR 174/8 (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Krunal Pandya 3/29) lost to RCB 177/3 (Virat Kohli 59*, Sunil Narine 1/27) by 7 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback