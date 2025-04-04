KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders player ratings as Venkatesh & Vaibhav come good at Eden Gardens

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs in Match 15 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3. The three-time champions notched up their first victory at home in the new campaign.

After SRH won the toss and elected to field, the Knight Riders notched up a decent 200/6 in their 20 overs. The Orange Army were never in the game in the chase as they lost a flurry of wickets in the powerplay before eventually being bowled out for 120 in under 17 overs.

On that note, here are KKR's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against SRH.

IPL 2025, KKR vs SRH: Kolkata rebound with thumping win

Quinton de Kock: 2/10

De Kock's miserable record at the Eden Gardens continued as he was dismissed cheaply by Pat Cummins. KKR will need their opener to get used to conditions at the venue.

Sunil Narine: 6.5/10

Narine has looked off-color as an opener for quite a while now and lasted just seven balls. Even with the ball, he isn't at his best, but still managed an economical first three overs that yielded the wicket of Kamindu Mendis.

Ajinkya Rahane: 8/10

Fed pace by the SRH captain, Rahane made the most of it with some trademark shots over the boundary. He tried to be innovative against the spinners as well and picked up a couple of boundaries, but it also brought about his downfall. It was an important knock from the KKR skipper at a time when his team was in trouble.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 8.5/10

Raghuvanshi has capitalized on his breakthrough season last year with some calm knocks in 2025. The youngster notched up his first half-century of the campaign, playing some sumptuous shots on both sides of the wicket. His knock went a long way in Kolkata reviving their innings.

Venkatesh Iyer: 7.5/10

Venkatesh seemed rusty for most of his stay at the crease, but he hung in there and ensured that some poor SRH bowling didn't go unpunished. The left-hander struck seven fours and three sixes in a blazing half-century that took KKR close to the 200-run mark.

Rinku Singh: 7/10

Rinku, too, made his first notable batting contribution of the season. The southpaw hit four fours and a six in an unbeaten cameo that punished the SRH bowlers at the death.

Andre Russell: 6/10

Russell sent down 10 balls that fetched two wickets and went for 21 runs. His scalp of Nitish Kumar Reddy was an important one.

Ramandeep Singh: 5/10

Ramandeep once again wasn't required with the bat and receives a standard rating.

Harshit Rana: 8/10

Rana used his pace-off deliveries well and got some movement early on. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma and went for just 15 runs in the three overs he bowled.

Moeen Ali: 5/10

Brought in for Spencer Johnson, Moeen neither batted nor bowled.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 9/10

Chakaravarthy turned in a vintage spell, hitting the right lengths and constantly asking questions of the SRH batters. His two-wicket burst in the 16th over sealed the margin of victory.

Vaibhav Arora [IP]: 9/10

Arora set the tone for the chase with an incisive spell in the powerplay. He dismissed two of SRH's dangerous top three and was unlucky not to have more reward for his efforts in the powerplay. The seamer also sent back Heinrich Klaasen to seal the victory in the 15th over.

