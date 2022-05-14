KKR vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 61

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The match is crucial for both teams to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive. Kolkata have ten points from 12 games, while Hyderabad have as many points, having played a match less.

KKR would have gained some confidence from their victory in their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI). They survived a brutal spell from Jasprit Bumrah (5/10) to clinch the contest by 52 runs. Venkatesh Iyer's return to runs on his comeback was a massive plus. However, Kolkata have lost the services of their bowling hero, Pat Cummins, owing to a hip injury.

SRH have not won a game since April 23, when their bowlers bundled out RCB for 68. In their last game, Bangalore took sweet revenge and thumped Hyderabad by 67 runs. A loss on Saturday would more or less seal Hyderabad’s fate. Can they lift themselves and stay afloat?

Today's IPL toss result

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking about the decision, captain Shreyas Iyer said:

“If you see the record here, teams batting first have done well, and batting first also suits us.”

Kolkata have made two changes. Umesh Yadav has come in for the injured Pat Cummins, while Sam Billings has replaced Sheldon Jackson. For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen are back in the playing XI.

KKR vs SRH - Today's Match Playing XIs

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Today IPL match player list

KKR squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana.

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott.

KKR vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Michael Gough.

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty.

