×
Create
Notifications

KKR vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 61

Shreyas Iyer and Kane Williamson need to lead from the front for their respective franchises. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Shreyas Iyer and Kane Williamson need to lead from the front for their respective franchises. Pic: IPLT20.COM
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Renin Wilben Albert
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 14, 2022 07:15 PM IST
Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The match is crucial for both teams to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive. Kolkata have ten points from 12 games, while Hyderabad have as many points, having played a match less.

KKR would have gained some confidence from their victory in their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI). They survived a brutal spell from Jasprit Bumrah (5/10) to clinch the contest by 52 runs. Venkatesh Iyer's return to runs on his comeback was a massive plus. However, Kolkata have lost the services of their bowling hero, Pat Cummins, owing to a hip injury.

SRH have not won a game since April 23, when their bowlers bundled out RCB for 68. In their last game, Bangalore took sweet revenge and thumped Hyderabad by 67 runs. A loss on Saturday would more or less seal Hyderabad’s fate. Can they lift themselves and stay afloat?

Today's IPL toss result

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking about the decision, captain Shreyas Iyer said:

“If you see the record here, teams batting first have done well, and batting first also suits us.”
#KKR have won the toss and they will bat first against #SRH.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-61 #KKRvSRH #TATAIPL https://t.co/cDflJ3qQM6

Kolkata have made two changes. Umesh Yadav has come in for the injured Pat Cummins, while Sam Billings has replaced Sheldon Jackson. For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen are back in the playing XI.

KKR vs SRH - Today's Match Playing XIs

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Today IPL match player list

KKR squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana.

Game faces on, ready for the big match 🧡#KKRvSRH #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL https://t.co/FAewwevMfH

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott.

KKR vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Michael Gough.

Also Read Article Continues below

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty.

Edited by Bhargav
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी