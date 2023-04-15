KKR vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, SRH posted an impressive 228/4 as Harry Brook struck an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls. KKR were held to 205/7 in the chase despite fighting efforts from skipper Nitish Rana (75 off 41) and Rinku Singh (58 off 31).

Chasing a huge total, KKR got off to a poor start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) was caught at deep third man off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling in the first over. Venkatesh Iyer (10) and Sunil Narine (0) then fell to Marco Jansen off consecutive deliveries to leave Kolkata reeling at 20/3.

Narayan Jagadeesan and Rana added 62 for the fourth wicket to lift KKR. The latter launched a brutal assault on Umran Malik, clobbering him for two sixes and four fours in the last over of the powerplay. The partnership ended when Jagadeesan (36 off 21) was caught at deep midwicket, going for a slog-sweep against Mayank Markande.

Andre Russell (3) perished cheaply again, trying to take on Markande. Rinku then came in and batted from where he left off in the last game. The in-form batter added 69 with his skipper before Rana fell to T Natarajan as the asking rate spiraled out of control. Rinku took the fight into the last over, but he was left with way too much to do this time.

Harry Brook ton stuns KKR

Brook became the first player to score a hundred in IPL 2023 as SRH posted 228/4 after being asked to bat first by KKR. Opening the innings, the England batter hammered 12 fours and three sixes, living up to all the hype around him after a quiet start to the tournament.

Brook began in ominous fashion, smacking Umesh Yadav for three fours in the first over. In the Kolkata pacer’s next over, he clubbed consecutive sixes. At the other end, Russell struck, sending back Mayank Agarwal (9) and Rahul Tripathi (9) inside the powerplay.

Skipper Aiden Markram (50 off 26) joined Brook and the duo added 72 for the third wicket. Suyash Sharma could have had Brook in the 10th over, but failed to latch on to a return catch as the SRH batter smashed one back at him. Markram took on Suyash in his next over and whacked him for two sixes and four.

The terrific stand ended when Markram fell to Varun Chakravarthy after hitting him for a four and a six. Brook, however, carried on attacking the KKR bowlers. He took on Lockie Ferguson in the 15th over, creaming him for a six and four fours.

Abhishek Sharma also chipped in with a 17-ball 32. Brook brought up a well-deserved hundred in the last over, punching Umesh for a single to long-on.

KKR vs SRH: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Brook played a sensational knock for SRH, becoming the first centurion of IPL 2023. He proved why he is rated so highly.

Markram chipped in with a quick-fire half-century. With the ball, Markande stood out with 2/27. For KKR, Rana and Rinku struck defiant fifties.

Brook was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his sensational ton.

