KL Rahul could make or break India's Asia Cup campaign

Ever since his international debut, KL Rahul has been touted as a genuine match-winner for India across formats. So far, though, he hasn't really been able to grab a multi-nation tournament by the scruff of its neck and single-handedly turn it in Men in Blue’s favour.

At the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, there were question marks over what his ideal batting position would be. He began the tournament in the middle order, post a century in the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Once Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out, KL Rahul was pushed up the order to open. The right-handed batter enjoyed decent success too, compiling a masterful ton against Sri Lanka.

When push came to shove, however, he failed to give India the sort of start they required, especially in the all-important semi-final against New Zealand.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, KL Rahul had the platform to forever etch himself into Indian cricketing folklore. Opening alongside Rohit Sharma, a lot was expected of the Lucknow Super Giants captain.

Unfortunately for him and India, he didn’t get going against either New Zealand or Pakistan. Losses in those two matches ensured that India were knocked out of the tournament.

He flexed his muscles thereafter. By then, though, the horse had bolted and he had missed another opportunity to be a game-changing player for India at a multi-nation tournament.

So, from that perspective alone, you feel the stage is set for Rahul at the upcoming Asia Cup. He has also been appointed Rohit Sharma’s deputy and barring any drastic change in plans, looks primed to open against Pakistan. But here is the catch.

He has hardly played any T20I cricket in the past 12 months – his last appearance came way back in November 2021. The only T20 cricket he has played during that period has been in the IPL, where his strike-rate came under scrutiny.

His strike-rate, for those unaware, is also a major talking point in this Indian setup. Not just because of how India have transformed their approach lately, but also because KL Rahul, when he bats freely and with the license to thrill, seems as accomplished as anyone in world cricket.

The problem, however, is that he has been reluctant to do so in recent months – something that he and India must change if they are to truly realise their potential at this year’s Asia Cup, and the World Cup later on.

Can KL Rahul get back to his belligerent best?

One of Rahul’s most impactful IPL seasons was the 2018 edition. On many occasions, he took the attack to the opposition and put them under enormous pressure.

That year, he struck at 150.15 in the powerplay. In 2019, he transplanted that form to international cricket, striking at 151.12. A year later, he struck at 157.05 in T20I cricket during the field restrictions. Last year, however, that number came down to 121.48.

Prima facie, it seemed a change devised to ensure he batted longer and had more impact through the middle overs and towards the end. Funnily enough, he only averaged 23.43 in the powerplay in T20I cricket in 2021.

In 2019 and 2020, years where he blazed away at the top, he averaged 100.5 and 128, respectively. He scored 201 and 256 runs in those years, indicating that he scored at a high tempo quite consistently.

This year, Rahul’s strike rate in the powerplay (in all T20 cricket) has nosedived further. He has scored 203 runs at a strike rate of 103.57. He has averaged a shade more than 40 but quite often, the sluggish starts have transferred the onus of accelerating onto the middle order.

On days when it has paid dividends, KL Rahul has been able to bat through and score hundreds (as it happened twice against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022). But on a few other occasions, namely the Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, it has caused his team more harm than good.

When that is pitted with how India have been approaching their batting essays under Rohit, it becomes clear why the LSG captain could be India’s make-or-break player.

If he can reprise the role he performed at IPL 2018 and buy into the Men in Blue’s ultra-aggressive batting philosophy, India wouldn’t just get a top-quality ball-striker, they might even have one of the most effective stroke-makers in the world at their disposal.

As time has passed and responsibility has been placed on KL Rahul’s shoulders, he has taken a backward step, even when the more prudent alternative would have been to attack.

So, with India adopting an uncompromising approach, it could play into Rahul’s hands. That's because it will force him to play a brand of cricket that he excels in, but is somehow reluctant to unfurl frequently.

KL Rahul has all the strokes any world-class T20I batter could dream of. He can caress the ball for six over extra cover. He can plant his front foot and smash them over the bowler’s head, and he is pretty good playing the ball behind square too.

That, though, has been common knowledge to everyone who has ever caught even a fleeting glimpse of his genius.

Yet, many tournaments have come and gone without him stamping his authority. KL Rahul is yet to take the bull by the horns in these tournaments and tell everyone watching that he owns the place.

As vice-captain and a vital cog in the Indian team, he might not get a better opportunity than at this edition of the Asia Cup. If that happens, there will no longer be question marks over whether he can single-handedly win India games of cricket on the big stage.

Then, he would have the opportunity to make a similar impact on a much bigger stage - the T20 World Cup. With India yet to win an ICC tournament since 2013, it would be the perfect stage for KL Rahul to thrive on.

