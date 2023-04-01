KL Rahul's 3 best knocks vs Delhi Capitals in IPL history 

Under the leadership of KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign when they cross swords with the Delhi Capitals (DC). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1.

When it comes to consistency with the bat in the IPL, only a few players can match Rahul. The Karnataka-born lad has mustered 3110 runs in the last five IPL seasons, the most by any batter in the said period.

He will be itching to kickstart the campaign well against Delhi, against whom he has scored 373 runs at an average of 31.08 and at a strike rate of 141.28.

Ahead of his side's clash against DC, we take a look at KL Rahul's three best knocks versus the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

#3 61 off 51 in Mumbai (IPL 2021)

KL Rahul in action for PBKS [IPLT20]

KL Rahul, who previously captained the Punjab Kings (PBKS), came up with a gritty half-century against Delhi in IPL 2021.

After being sent in, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul gave the Kings a blazing start, adding 122 runs in 12.4 overs. Agarwal was the aggressor, hitting seven fours and four sixes for his 36-ball 69, while Rahul played second fiddle with 61 off 51 deliveries.

During his innings, Rahul hit seven fours and a couple of sixes. Just before he started to accelerate, Rahul lost his wicket in the 16th over.

The Kings posted a great total of 195/4 in their 20 overs. In response, Delhi chased down the target on the back of a special knock from Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 92 runs off just 49 balls.

#2 77 off 51 in Mumbai (IPL 2022)

Kl Rahul in action for LSG [IPLT20]

The last time KL Rahul played against DC in the IPL 2022, the star Indian batter slammed a brilliant 77 off 51 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During the return fixture, LSG won the toss and decided to bat first. Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start but was eventually dismissed for 23 (13) in the fifth over of the innings. KL Rahul adopted a conservative approach in the powerplay, scoring 18 runs off 15 deliveries.

He got going in the middle overs and attacked both the spinners and the fast bowlers, reaching his half-century in just 35 balls. He paced his innings quite well on a wicket that stayed slow and low. Rahul was well supported by Deepak Hooda at the other end, who scored 52 runs off 34 balls himself.

After Hooda's dismissal, Rahul continued to bat aggressively but didn't get any support from the other end. Marcus Stoinis struggled to get the bat on the ball during his 16-ball stay at the creasing, scoring just 17 runs.

The Super Giants eventually won the game by six runs and Rahul's innings proved to be crucial.

#1 51 off 16 in Mohali (IPL 2018)

KL Rahul slammed his fastest IPL fifty vs DC [IPLT20]

During his onslaught against Delhi in IPL 2018 in Mohali, KL Rahul recorded the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history.

The Capitals were put to bat and posted 166 runs on the board courtesy of a half-century from their skipper Gautam Gambhir.

When Punjab Kings came out in the second innings, Rahul started going after DC right from the start. The opener pummelled the ball to all parts of the ground and took a healthy toll on the DC bowlers.

Against some quality bowlers including Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, and Amit Mishra, Rahul smashed a half-century in just 14 balls. His strike rate of 318.75 put the game to bed within the powerplay. Punjab went on to win the game with six wickets in hand.

Poll : 0 votes