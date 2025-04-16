KL Rahul vs Sanju Samson - comparing their stats after 136 IPL matches

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. The hosts, DC, find themselves in second place on the points table with eight points from five matches.

In contrast, the Royals are currently placed eighth, with four points from six games. As both teams gear up for this crucial encounter, the spotlight will be on their key batters—KL Rahul for DC and RR skipper Sanju Samson—to deliver big performances.

Both players have been standout performers in recent years. On that note, this article compares their IPL statistics after 136 matches.

Comparing the stats of KL Rahul and Sanju Samson after 136 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

KL Rahul made his IPL debut in the 2013 season and has since played 136 matches, scoring 4,883 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs KL Rahul 136 127 4883 Sanju Samson 136 132 3489

Sanju Samson also made his debut in the same year and has gone on to feature in 174 matches, accumulating 4,612 runs at an average of 30.74 and a strike rate of 139.04. His tally includes 26 half-centuries and three centuries. For comparison, in his first 136 IPL matches, the right-handed batter had scored 3,489 runs.

#2 Average and Strike rate

KL Rahul has been a standout performer for every franchise he has played for, boasting an impressive average of 46.06 and a strike rate of 135.60 across 136 IPL matches.

Player Matches Average Strike rate KL Rahul 136 46.06 135.60 Sanju Samson 136 29.32 135.97

In contrast, Sanju Samson, in his first 136 IPL games, averaged 29.32—significantly lower than Rahul—but had a slightly better strike rate of 135.97, narrowly edging past the Karnataka batter in that aspect.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

KL Rahul has scored 39 fifties and four centuries in his 136 IPL matches so far, with his highest score being an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, which came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the 2020 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score KL Rahul 136 39 4 132* Sanju Samson 136 17 3 119

In comparison, Sanju Samson, in his first 136 IPL games, had recorded 17 fifties and three centuries, with his highest score of 119 runs off 63 balls coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Wankhede Stadium in the 2021 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

KL Rahul has featured in 136 IPL games, with his team securing victory in 67 of those matches. In these wins, he has scored 2,638 runs in 60 innings, at an impressive average of 59.95 and a strike rate of 145.26, including 21 fifties and three centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike rate KL Rahul 67 60 2638 59.95 145.26 Sanju Samson 65 62 1842 35.42 140.17

In contrast, Sanju Samson's team won 65 of his first 136 IPL matches. In these victories, the right-handed batter accumulated 1,842 runs in 62 innings, with an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of 140.17, including nine fifties and one century.

