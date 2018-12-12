×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders ask fans to send suggestions ahead of the 2019 IPL auction

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
252   //    12 Dec 2018, 15:44 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders

What's the story?

Two-time IPL winners, Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter asking fans to suggest the names of the players they should buy at the 2019 IPL auctions to be held at Jaipur on December 18.

The Background

The Knight Riders, who finished third last season after losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier-2 released as many as eight players from their 2018 squad during the IPL trading window that concluded on November 15. Understandably, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc who was bought for a whopping INR 9.4 crore last season was the notable absentee from the list of retained players.

Ahead of the 2019 IPL auction, Dinesh Karthik's men have INR 15.20 crore left in their purse with 12 slots available (7 Indian, 5 overseas) and will mainly be looking to strengthen their pace attack having released quality pacers like Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johson, Tom Curran, Vinay Kumar and Javon Searles.

The heart of the matter

With less than a week to go for the high-profile 2019 IPL auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter for suggestions from fans as to who might fit in their squad and whom they must target in order to strengthen their armour ahead of the 12th edition of the IPL which is likely to begin in late March keeping in mind the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the Indian General elections. Indeed it's a good opportunity for the fans to stay close with their team by voicing their opinions and strategies about the upcoming auction.

What's next?

The Kolkata Knight Riders have already got some big names in their ranks- the likes of Chriss Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik. But there are some areas that need to be addressed in order to form a strong, balanced squad. If they do that, then they might go all the way at the 2019 IPL!


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
IPL 2019: 4 players that the Kolkata Knight Riders could...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders release 8 players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing Kolkata Knight Riders' needs and...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 areas KKR need to strengthen during the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Top 3 picks among the released players
RELATED STORY
6 times KKR overspent on their players in the IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that KKR should target at the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: KKR release Mitchell Starc
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be the most expensive at IPL Auction...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us