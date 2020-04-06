Kolkata Knight Riders' top signing keen to play T20 World Cup over IPL

The Australian all-rounder has claimed that he would love to feature in the World T20 slated to begin in October.

With the coronavirus pandemic postponing IPL 2020, it remains to be seen if the World T20 is contested as scheduled.

Pat Cummins (2nd from left) celebrates a wicket

Australian pace bowling all-rounder, Pat Cummins has expressed that he would love to play the World T20 at home and is even open to missing out on playing in the Indian Premier League.

Cummins made the headlines post the IPL 2020 player auction that was held in December as he became the costliest-ever foreign signing when he was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.50 Crore.

With the coronavirus threat putting a halt to cricketing events since March 16, IPL 2020 was also postponed to begin on April 15. However, with the numbers rising on a daily basis, BCCI might be forced to postpone the IPL by a few more weeks or months.

In a chat with the Australian Associated Press, Cummins was quoted saying that he would love to feature in the T20 World Cup which is slated to begin on October 18 in Australia.

"The T20 World Cup is something we've spoken about for the best part of two or three years. The ODI World Cup in 2015, that was absolutely a career highlight for me and I wasn't even playing in the final. I'd love to see that go ahead," Cummins said.

Earlier last month, it was reported that Cricket Australia was mulling the participation of its players in the IPL, while also sending out a statement that the final decision to take part in the cash-rich league was left to the sole discretion of players involved.

With the coronavirus threatt pushing IPL for later this year, there is a chance that IPL could be truncated or scrapped in view of contesting the World T20. Cummins, well aware of the fact that IPL could be called off was optimistic of playing in the franchise-based league this year.

"That's probably the big tournament this year for international cricket (World T20), I'd love for that to happen in a perfect world and if I was to be really greedy, I'd love for the IPL to happen as well, " the pacer added.