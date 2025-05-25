Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Result of KKR and SRH's last match in IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 68 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the game on Sunday, May 25. Both the finalists from last year have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race.

SRH and KKR have locked horns 29 times in the IPL, with the Knight Riders leading the head-to-head record by 20-9. In their last meeting, Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 80 runs in a one-sided contest in Match 15 of the IPL 2025 season on April 3.

Invited to bat first, KKR posted 200/6 in 20 overs. Openers Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (7) perished for single-digit scores, leaving the team in a spot of bother at 16/2. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then shared an 81-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rahane scored 38 runs off 27 balls with the help of four sixes and one boundary. Raghuvanshi was equally impressive for his 50 off 32 deliveries, comprising two sixes and five boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer provided the late flourish, smashing a quickfire 60 off 29, including three maximums and seven fours. The southpaw was well supported by Rinku Singh, who struck an unbeaten 32 off 17 deliveries, in a knock laced with one six and four boundaries. The duo put on a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Kamindu Mendis bagged one wicket each for SRH.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the SunRisers were bundled out for 120 in 16.4 overs. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 33 runs off 21 balls, comprising two sixes and as many fours. Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Reddy, and Cummins chipped in with 27 (20), 19 (15), and 14 (15), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarty were the pick of the bowlers for KKR, finishing with figures of 3/29 and 3/22, respectively. Andre Russell also bagged two wickets, while Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine took one each.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

SRH beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in their last IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on May 23.

Put in to bat first, the SunRisers scored 231/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave their side a brisk start, scoring 34 (17) and 17 (10), respectively. Ishan Kishan starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and seven boundaries.

Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen were equally brilliant during their short stints at the crease, smashing 26 (9) and 24 (13), respectively. Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins and Abhinav Manohar added valuable 13* (6) and 12 (11), respectively.

Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets for RCB, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya bagged one wicket apiece.

SRH vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

In response, RCB were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli provided a promising start in the run chase by sharing an 80-run partnership for the opening stand. Salt top scored with 62 off 32 deliveries with the help of five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Kohli contributed 43 off 25 balls, comprising one maximum and seven boundaries.

Mayank Agarwal (11) failed to get going in his first game of this season. Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar got starts, scoring 24 (15) and 18 (16), respectively, but failed to take the team over the line. Skipper Pat Cummins led from the front for SRH, returning with figures of 3/28, while Eshan Malinga bagged two wickets. Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, and Nitish Reddy bagged one wicket each.

SRH vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

KKR’s last match against RCB was abandoned due to rain without even the toss in Match 58 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. In their previous game, the defending champions lost to five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets in Match 57 on May 7.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More