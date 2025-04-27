Krunal Pandya vs Axar Patel - comparing their stats after 136 IPL matches

On Sunday, April 27, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a highly anticipated showdown in the 46th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The fixture will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Both teams have had solid campaigns so far. DC currently sit second on the points table with 12 points from eight matches, while RCB are just behind in third, also with 12 points —but from nine games. With playoff positions on the line, both teams will be eager to secure a vital win in this high-stakes encounter.

DC will rely on their seasoned all-rounder and skipper, Axar Patel, to make an impact with both the bat and the ball. Meanwhile, RCB will count on the consistent performances of Krunal Pandya, who has quietly emerged as a key contributor this season — particularly with the ball.

As the two teams gear up for a crucial showdown, this article takes a statistical look at Krunal Pandya vs Axar Patel after 136 IPL appearances.

Comparing the stats of Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel after 136 IPL matches

Batting

#1 Most runs

Krunal Pandya made his IPL debut in the 2016 season and has since played 136 matches, accumulating 1,671 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Krunal Pandya 136 115 1671 Axar Patel 136 101 1418

On the other hand, Axar Patel debuted in the 2014 season and has appeared in 158 IPL games, scoring 1,827 runs at an average of 22.01 and a strike rate of 133.26, including three fifties. In comparison, after his first 136 IPL games, Axar had scored 1,418 runs.

#2 Average and Strike rate

After 136 IPL games, Krunal Pandya boasts an average of 21.70 and a strike rate of 131.78.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Krunal Pandya 136 21.70 131.78 Axar Patel 136 20.55 130.81

Meanwhile, after the same number of games, Axar Patel had an average of 20.55 and a strike rate of 130.81.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Krunal Pandya has recorded one fifty in his IPL career, which came during his debut season in 2016. He scored 86 off 37 balls against the Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium.

Player Matches Most 50-plus scores Highest score Krunal Pandya 136 1 86 Axar Patel 136 1 54

Meanwhile, in his first 136 IPL games, Axar Patel also recorded just one fifty, which came in the 2023 season against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he scored 54 off 25 balls.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Krunal Pandya has featured in 136 IPL games, with his team emerging victorious on 80 occasions. In these matches, the left-hander has scored 941 runs in 59 innings, averaging 28.52 with a strike rate of 137.98.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Krunal Pandya 59 941 28.52 137.98 Axar Patel 38 543 27.15 129.91

On the other hand, Axar Patel’s team won 63 of his first 136 IPL games. During these matches, he scored 543 runs in 38 innings, with an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 129.91.

Bowling

#1 Most wickets

The left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya has played 136 IPL games, taking 88 wickets.

Player Matches Wickets Krunal Pandya 136 88 Axar Patel 136 112

On the other hand, Axar Patel has appeared in 158 IPL matches, claiming 124 wickets. In his first 136 games of the tournament, he had taken 112 wickets.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Krunal Pandya boasts a bowling average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 26.02 after 136 games.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Krunal Pandya 136 32.43 26.02 Axar Patel 136 30.54 25.31

In contrast, after his first 136 matches in the tournament, the Capitals skipper recorded a bowling average of 30.54 and a strike rate of 25.31.

#3 Economy rate and best figures

Krunal Pandya has an economy rate of 7.47 after 136 games, with his best performance being 4/45, achieved in the 2025 season against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Player Matches Economy rate Best figures Krunal Pandya 136 7.47 4/45 Axar Patel 136 7.24 4/21

Following his first 136 IPL matches, Axar Patel had an economy rate of 7.24. During this stretch, the 31-year-old's best performance came in the 2016 season, where he claimed figures of 4/21 against the Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

#4 Performance in a winning cause

Out of his 136 IPL games, Krunal Pandya’s team has won 80. In those matches, Krunal has taken 69 wickets in 75 innings, with an average of 23.29, a strike rate of 19.94, and an economy rate of 7.04.

Player Innings Wickets Average Strike rate Krunal Pandya 75 69 23.29 19.94 Axar Patel 63 73 21.65 19.06

On the other hand, Axar Patel’s team won 63 of his first 136 IPL games. During those victories, he claimed 73 wickets in 63 innings, averaging 21.65 with a strike rate of 19.06 and an economy rate of 6.82.

