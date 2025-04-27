"Isi liye main nets ke paas nahi aata" - Dinesh Karthik's hilarious exchange with Axar Patel ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel and Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik had a hilarious exchange ahead of the two sides' IPL 2025 game on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the Capitals skipper greeting Karthik while batting in the nets, the latter hilariously told him to focus on his practice instead of joking around.
The two sides will meet for the second time in IPL 2025. The fixture hosted earlier in the season by the Chinnaswamy Stadium saw the Capitals beat the Royal Challengers comfortably. KL Rahul's unbeaten 93 propelled the Capitals to a six-wicket victory, as they chased down 164 in 17.5 overs.
In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals' X handle, Axar said while batting in the nets:
"DK Bhai se hello toh bolunga na. DK Bhai ho yaar aap" (I will obviously say hello to DK bhai).
In reply, the former wicketkeeper-batter said (laughing):
"Eh bhai, tu khel na. Mazaak mat kar. Isliye main nets ke paas nahin aata (Please play, don't joke around. That's why I don't come near the nets)."
Karthik, who had registered 18 ducks by the time he retired from the IPL, played for multiple franchises, such as RCB, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
RCB have won all of their away games thus far in IPL 2025
Despite having a strong run of form, the Capitals will be wary of RCB, as the latter have won all of their away matches this year. Their three defeats in IPL 2025 have come at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, though the Royal Challengers broke the home jinx in the previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, prevailing by 11 runs in a thrilling contest.
With the Capitals and Royal Challengers registering six victories each, a win for either of them on Sunday will see them inch closer to a playoff spot. Hence, it promises to be a high-voltage encounter.
