"Isi liye main nets ke paas nahi aata" - Dinesh Karthik's hilarious exchange with Axar Patel ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel and Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik had a hilarious exchange ahead of the two sides' IPL 2025 game on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the Capitals skipper greeting Karthik while batting in the nets, the latter hilariously told him to focus on his practice instead of joking around.

Ad

The two sides will meet for the second time in IPL 2025. The fixture hosted earlier in the season by the Chinnaswamy Stadium saw the Capitals beat the Royal Challengers comfortably. KL Rahul's unbeaten 93 propelled the Capitals to a six-wicket victory, as they chased down 164 in 17.5 overs.

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals' X handle, Axar said while batting in the nets:

"DK Bhai se hello toh bolunga na. DK Bhai ho yaar aap" (I will obviously say hello to DK bhai).

Ad

Trending

In reply, the former wicketkeeper-batter said (laughing):

"Eh bhai, tu khel na. Mazaak mat kar. Isliye main nets ke paas nahin aata (Please play, don't joke around. That's why I don't come near the nets)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karthik, who had registered 18 ducks by the time he retired from the IPL, played for multiple franchises, such as RCB, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB have won all of their away games thus far in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: RCB X)

Despite having a strong run of form, the Capitals will be wary of RCB, as the latter have won all of their away matches this year. Their three defeats in IPL 2025 have come at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, though the Royal Challengers broke the home jinx in the previous fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, prevailing by 11 runs in a thrilling contest.

With the Capitals and Royal Challengers registering six victories each, a win for either of them on Sunday will see them inch closer to a playoff spot. Hence, it promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More