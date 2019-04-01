×
Krunal Pandya wins plaudits from cricket fraternity by warning Mayank Agarwal before 'Mankading' him

Shrey Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
17   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:15 IST

Krunal warns Mayank.
Krunal warns Mayank.

The Mankading saga of IPL 2019 will come down as one of the most controversial stories of IPL history. This whole saga had balanced opinions from the two different sides. Some defended Ashwin and stated that the dismissal was well within the laws of the game while others termed it as against the spirit of the game. Nothing could be said wax eloquently ever on this sensitive issue and hence we need to move on from it now. But it would be a criminal act if we fail to discuss what Krunal did yesterday.

Mumbai had posted a score of 176 on the board and gave the Kings XI a target of 177 to chase. The Kings XI were well settled in the chase and were in a comfortable zone to win the game. They had scored 80 runs at a loss of 1 wicket in the tenth over. The bowler, Krunal Pandya while bowls his 5th delivery saw Mayank Agarwal leaving the runner's end before the delivery was bowled and stopped at once. But he did not mankad him.

Despite the need of the situation he warned him once and did not dismiss him. The Kings XI won the game eventually and Mayank Agarwal went on to score 43 off 21 balls which helped Kings XI to accelerate their innings and reach the total within the quota of 20 overs.

Although Mumbai lost the match yet Krunal Pandya won the hearts of many fans, aficionados and even former players as well. Each of them took their Twitter handle to laud the Mumbai all-rounder.


Earlier people had shown their bitterness for Ashwin when he mankaded Jos Buttler which had the likes of some of the great cricketing giants such as Shane Warne, Kevin Pieterson, Michael Vaughan. On the other hand Krunal's gesture was backed by the same.

Shrey Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineer in making. An ardent sports fan and blogger.
