KXIP Match Schedule 2020: Kings XI Punjab Full Schedule & Time-Table

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited schedule for IPL 2020. As per the schedule, there will be 10 double headers in the tournament and the cash-rich league will be held across three cities namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Among the eight teams set to take part in the competition this season, KXIP boast of one of the strongest squads and will be led by the stylish KL Rahul.

The Karnataka-based cricketer will be leading an IPL side for the first-ever time in his career, and will be very happy with the composition of his team for IPL 2020.

Apart from Rahul, the KXIP squad has Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith, and the Karnataka quintet will hope to blossom under head coach Anil Kumble's guidance.

As for the foreign firepower in the side, KXIP will have the services of some big names such as Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran among others.

KXIP match schedule for IPL 2020

Complete schedule including timings and venue of all KXIP's matches this season.

KXIP will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on September 20 in Dubai, and are scheduled to play half their group stage matches in the same city. Their first noon match will be against the Kolkata Knight Riders on October 10 at Abu Dhabi.

Their second noon game of IPL 2020 will incidentally be their final group stage match, an encounter against the Chennai Super Kings on November 1 at Abu Dhabi.

With a star-studded squad set to take the field for KXIP in IPL 2020, expect them to come out all guns blazing and put up some inspiring performances in their search for an elusive IPL title.