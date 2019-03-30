KXIP vs MI: Who Said What: Reactions from around the World as Mumbai Indians lose
The home team won the toss and, as expected, they elected to bowl first. The MI openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, commenced the proceedings for Mumbai in style as the two smashed 51 runs in the first five overs.
Just on the last over of the powerplay, Ravichandran Ashwin asked Hardus Viljoen to bowl his second over and it turned out to be a masterstroke as the right-arm pacer dismissed a well set Rohit Sharma.
The MI skipper's dismissal was followed by Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in the next over. After two quick wickets, Quinton de Kock held his calm and steadily raced himself to a half-century. But it didn't last long as Shami took the wicket of de Kock.
Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard failed to deliver with the bat and soon Mumbai Indians were five down. After the fall of both the openers and the failure of the middle order, the visitors seemed to be in trouble but then came Hardik Pandya and played a very handy cameo of 31 off 19 balls. Mumbai finished with 176 runs in 20 overs.
Chasing 177 in front of their home crowd, Kings XI Punjab got off to a good start as Chris Gayle started to do the damage whilst Rahul settled well. Chris Gayle's 40-run blitz was ended by Krunal Pandya in the 8th over.
After his dismissal, Mayank Agarwal came in and carted the bowlers all over the ground. He played a 21-ball 43 before being dismissed in the 14th over. In the meantime, KL Rahul, who had initially farmed the strike, started to up his ante and later on, took the charge. Miller and Rahul closed the game comfortable in the end.
Here is how the world reacted.
