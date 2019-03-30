KXIP vs MI: Who Said What: Reactions from around the World as Mumbai Indians lose

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 357 // 30 Mar 2019, 21:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The home team won the toss and, as expected, they elected to bowl first. The MI openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, commenced the proceedings for Mumbai in style as the two smashed 51 runs in the first five overs.

Just on the last over of the powerplay, Ravichandran Ashwin asked Hardus Viljoen to bowl his second over and it turned out to be a masterstroke as the right-arm pacer dismissed a well set Rohit Sharma.

The MI skipper's dismissal was followed by Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in the next over. After two quick wickets, Quinton de Kock held his calm and steadily raced himself to a half-century. But it didn't last long as Shami took the wicket of de Kock.

Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard failed to deliver with the bat and soon Mumbai Indians were five down. After the fall of both the openers and the failure of the middle order, the visitors seemed to be in trouble but then came Hardik Pandya and played a very handy cameo of 31 off 19 balls. Mumbai finished with 176 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 177 in front of their home crowd, Kings XI Punjab got off to a good start as Chris Gayle started to do the damage whilst Rahul settled well. Chris Gayle's 40-run blitz was ended by Krunal Pandya in the 8th over.

After his dismissal, Mayank Agarwal came in and carted the bowlers all over the ground. He played a 21-ball 43 before being dismissed in the 14th over. In the meantime, KL Rahul, who had initially farmed the strike, started to up his ante and later on, took the charge. Miller and Rahul closed the game comfortable in the end.

Here is how the world reacted.

Umang Pabari:

KXIP's last five IPL matches at Mohali:



Won, Won, Won, Won, Won#KXIPvMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 30, 2019

Advertisement

Harsha Bhogle:

Many issues to resolve for @mipaltan. The logjam in the middle and the rekindling of Hardik Pandya the bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 30, 2019

Ayaz Memon:

Thoroughly professional run chase by Punjab. Gayle and Rahul, in different ways, played stellar roles, but the pick was Mayank Agarwal. After Gayle’s dismissal and with Rahul still struggling, kept the momentum going. Gem of a knock! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019

Mohandas Menon:

This is the 9th time an #IPL side has won chasing a target of 175+ at Mohali.

The home team KXIP has now done it on six occasions here! #IPL2019#KXIPvMI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 30, 2019

Aakash Chopra:

Clinical in a run-chase. Rahul’s innings was a fine example of how cricket is a team sport. First Gayle and then, Mayank allowed him to find form. #MI needs to figure out their batting order... #KXIPvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 30, 2019

RP Singh:

Top job by @klrahul11, staying till the end and finishing it nicely, another fantastic player @mayankcricket made going easy for Punjab. Gayle's start was vital too. #IPL#KXIPvMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 30, 2019

Bharath Seervi:

300 sixes for Gayle in IPL.



No other batsman has even 200 sixes!



AB de Villiers is next with 193 sixes. #KXIPvMI #IPL2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 30, 2019

Gaurav Kalra:

great chance for Surya Kumar Yadav to make his case to be India's number 4 at the World Cup #KXIPvMI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 30, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar:

KXI matching MI player for player. If they have got two Pandyas we will play two Ashwins. 😋#KXIPvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 30, 2019

Mayank Agarwal:

Always a great feeling when the team wins. This makes it even more special. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/xMwuk7n2fs — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 30, 2019

Advertisement