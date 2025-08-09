Leg and Off: Should CSK and RR trade R Ashwin and Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026?

With each passing day, fresh twists and new reports continue to surface around the uncertainty surrounding Sanju Samson and his future with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Kerala star informed the RR management of his wish to be released immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

If the Royals agree, they have two options: trade him to another franchise or allow him to enter the 2026 auction pool. Samson has been a key figure for RR, featuring in 149 matches for the team and leading them as captain since 2021.

In a parallel development, on Friday, August 8, a Cricbuzz report emerged stating that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his desire to leave the franchise. The veteran off-spinner is also expected to step down from his role as Director of Operations at the CSK Academy, a position he has held for the past year.

Ashwin, signed by CSK for ₹9.75 crore, returned to his home team in 2025 after a nine-year gap. Against this backdrop, CSK is reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Samson on board, which could potentially be achieved through a trade involving Ashwin plus cash or a multi-player deal.

With speculation at its peak, the burning question is whether CSK and RR should go ahead with an Ashwin-for-Samson swap ahead of IPL 2026. In this article, we break down how such a move could benefit or impact both teams.

How an R Ashwin-Sanju Samson trade could fill key gaps for CSK and RR

If the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) go ahead with a Ravichandran Ashwin-Sanju Samson trade ahead of IPL 2026, it could prove mutually beneficial in terms of squad balance and team needs.

From CSK’s perspective, uncertainty remains over MS Dhoni’s participation in the coming seasons and how long he will continue playing. The five-time IPL champions are therefore on the lookout for a quality Indian wicketkeeper-batter, and Sanju Samson fits that role perfectly. He also brings proven leadership experience.

Sanju Samson was retained by RR for ₹18 crore, while CSK bought Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore. Although the trade would likely require CSK to invest more, they could offset this by releasing underperforming players and using their available auction budget.

From RR’s point of view, bringing Ashwin back would not only strengthen their spin attack but also free up budget space to sign additional players. In IPL 2025, the Royals struggled in the spin department after releasing both Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal before the mega auction.

Their replacements, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, managed 11 wickets each in as many matches, but the spin unit lacked consistency.

A veteran off-spinner like Ashwin could add both skill and mentorship for younger players. During his previous stint with RR from 2022 to 2024, Ashwin played 45 matches, claiming 35 wickets at an average of 38.23 with an economy rate of 7.82.

Why CSK must hold on to R Ashwin and RR should keep Sanju Samson

While such a deal might seem beneficial for both teams on paper, it would also come with significant consequences. Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to his home franchise in 2025 didn’t go as planned, as the veteran played nine matches and managed only seven wickets. Noor Ahmad emerged as CSK’s standout spinner, finishing second in the Purple Cap race by taking 24 wickets in 14 games.

However, beyond Noor, Ashwin remains CSK’s best Indian spin option in the squad. Most recently, he impressed in the TNPL 2025 for Dindigul Dragons, picking up 13 wickets in 10 games at an average of 21.53 and an economy rate of 7.36. In addition, he scored 297 runs with two fifties, proving he still has fuel left in the tank and can be effective for at least the next two years of the current cycle.

Meanwhile, for Rajasthan Royals, bringing Ashwin back at the cost of letting go of Sanju Samson could have serious repercussions. Ashwin will turn 39 in September, and with the physical demands of IPL cricket, his long-term impact is uncertain.

Losing Sanju Samson would not only risk alienating a large section of the fanbase but could also destabilize the team’s batting order, overall combination, and leadership core. Samson’s 2025 season was hampered by injuries, and the team struggled in his absence, with Riyan Parag stepping in as stand-in captain.

Letting go of the 30-year-old could significantly weaken RR’s long-term prospects. For CSK, Ashwin is still a vital piece; for RR, Samson is the heartbeat. Losing either would cost far more than it could ever return.

