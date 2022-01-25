3 IPL team coaches who are playing in Legends League Cricket 2022

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 is currently underway in Oman, with four matches already over. Misbah-ul-Haq's Asia Lions are the number one team in the points table with two wins from three matches. India Maharajas and World Giants have won one game each in the competition so far.

Most of the cricketers participating in Legends League Cricket have retired from all formats of cricket. Some of them have even started to work as commentators, match officials and coaches.

On that note, we will take a look at the three players from Legends League Cricket who have coaching roles in Indian Premier League franchises.

#1 Hemang Badani - Fielding coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ahead of IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad signed former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani as their fielding coach and talent scout. Badani has worked as a coach for multiple franchises in other leagues.

He is currently enjoying his break from coaching by playing for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket. Badani was a member of the playing XI in the first two matches against World Giants and Asia Lions. He did not get a chance to bat in any of the two games, but bowled three overs against the Giants, scalping a solitary wicket.

It will be interesting to see if Badani gets a chance to play in India Maharajas' next match against the World Giants.

#2 Wasim Jaffer - Batting coach of Punjab Kings

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was a last-minute addition to the India Maharajas squad for the Legends League Cricket 2022. The right-handed batter made his LLC debut against the World Giants, but got out for a duck in his first innings.

Jaffer, who works as a batting coach for the Punjab Kings team, played a fine knock of 35 runs last night against the Asia Lions. The 43-year-old scored seven fours in his 25-ball knock. However, his efforts went in vain as the India Maharajas failed to chase down a 194-run target.

India Maharajas fans will expect Jaffer to step up and play a big knock for the team against the World Giants in their last group stage match.

#3 Mohammad Kaif - Assistant coach of Delhi Capitals

Mohammad Kaif has captained the India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket 2022 so far. Virender Sehwag was initially named the team's captain, but he hasn't played any matches in the tournament.

Kaif has led the Maharajas from the front so far. He played an excellent knock of 53 runs against the World Giants and saved India Maharajas from a collapse after coming out to bat at 15/2 in the second over.

The Delhi Capitals assistant coach also played a match-winning knock of 42 runs against the Asia Lions in the first match. Kaif will be keen to play another big innings against the World Giants in the upcoming match and ensure that the India Maharajas finish in the top 2 of the points table.

