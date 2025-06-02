List of captains to win a POTM award in a playoff game ft. Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2025

In a long and highly competitive tournament such as the IPL, captains have a huge role to play. They not only have to lead their teams but also have to deliver as players themselves.

The responsibility and pressure is double on a captain, who carries the burden of expectations and also has an ambition to lead from the front and inspire the team with their individual efforts.

In the history of the IPL, several captains have stood up and taken the responsibility when it has mattered the most, especially in big games during the playoffs stages. A prime example of the same is Shreyas Iyer's stellar knock for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier of the ongoing 2025 season.

That said, here is the list of captains to win a Player of the Match (POTM) award in a playoff game in the IPL.

Adam Gilchrist batting for Deccan Chargers - Source: Getty

Adam Gilchrist led the now defunt Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2009 season, which they went on to win as well. In the first semi-final against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the Centurion, Gilchrist led from the front with the bat.

Set a target of 154, Gilchrist led the charge in the chase, stepping up as skipper. Opening the batting, he smashed 85 runs off just 35 balls hitting 10 boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 242.85 as they got over the line in just 17.4 overs with six wickets to spare. Gilchrist, for his match-winning knock, won the POTM award.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Practice For IPL Semi-Final - Source: Getty

Legendary Indian spinner and captain Anil Kumble led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. He won the POTM award twice in playoff matches across both seasons.

In 2009, RCB were up against Deccan Chargers in the final. Bowling first, they restricted the Chargers to 143/6 as Kumble returned with impressive figures of 4/16 from four overs. Despite losing the final, Kumble won the POTM for his exceptional display.

In the 2010 season, RCB were up against the same opponents in the third place playoff match. Once again, Kumble bagged 4/16 in 3.3 overs as they bowled the Chargers out for just 82 runs and won the game. He won the POTM award in that game as well.

# MS Dhoni

IPL-5 Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MS Dhoni is among the most successful captains in the history of the IPL. He has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful franchises as well.

In the 2012 season, CSK were up against MI in the Eliminator in Bengaluru. Batting first, CSK posted a challenging total of 187/5 on the board. They were powered by a scinillating half-century from skipper MS Dhoni. He blasted a 20-ball 51, hitting six boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 255. Chennai won the game by 38 runs and Dhoni was awarded POTM.

# Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain for Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma is also among the most successful IPL captains. Similar to Dhoni, Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to five trophies as well, making them the most successful franchise alongside CSK.

Rohit played a brilliant knock in the final of the 2015 season against CSK in Kolkata. The right-hander scored a quickfire 26-ball 50 including six boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 192.30 as skipper. MI won the game by 41 runs and lifted the trophy. Rohit was given the POTM award for his crucial knock.

David Warner led SRH to the title in 2016 - Source: Getty

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner led them to their first-ever IPL title in 2016. He had a brilliant season that year, 848 runs from 17 matches, leading from the front throughout and playing a massive role in their title win.

In the second qualifier against Gujarat Lions, SRH were chasing 163 for a spot in the final. David Warner, opening the batting, played a captain's innings. He remained unbeaten on 93 off just 58 balls as he struck 11 boundaries and three sixes to take his team home with four wickets to spare, winning the POTM award.

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2023 - Source: Getty

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was a part of Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022 and 2023. In their very first year in the IPL in 2022, they won the trophy by beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final in Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

In the final, he put up an all-round performance, leading from the front quite literally. GT bowled first and restricted RR to just 130/9. Hardik bagged three wickets, giving away only 17 runs from his four overs. With the bat, he scored a crucial 30-ball 34 as they won the game by seven wickets. He won the POTM award for his all-round display.

# Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer is leading PBKS in the IPL 2025 season. They are now in the final, having beaten MI in the second qualifier. Batting first, MI scored 203/6 on the board. It was a big chase under pressure for Punjab.

However, skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is having an impressive season with the bat, put his hands up and delivered. He slammed an unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 212.2 as PBKS scaled down the target in 19 overs with five wickets to spare, sealing a spot in the final, which will be played on Tuesday, June 3.

