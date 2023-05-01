Lloyd presents Top 5 Coolest Performances of the Week

The ongoing week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has witnessed some intriguing contests. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) made an incredible comeback against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to clinch a low-scoring thriller by seven runs.

In another match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs. Batting first, RCB put up 189/9 and then restricted RR to 182/6.

Bottom-placed sides Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also featured in a low-scoring game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, Delhi managed only 144/9 in their 20 overs. However, their bowlers did a commendable job to restrict Hyderabad to 137/6.

There have been some fantastic individual performances from players across franchises in IPL 2023. In this feature, we look at SK’s Top 5 Coolest Performances of the Week, presented by Lloyd.

5. Arshdeep Singh (4/29)

PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh starred with figures of 4/29 in a high-scoring encounter against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 215, Mumbai Indians needed a good start, but Arshdeep dismissed Ishan Kishan for 1.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 57 off 26 lifted Mumbai. Arshdeep again did the trick for Punjab, having him caught off a dipping full-toss. The pacer then knocked over Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0), breaking the stumps on both occasions. Thanks to his heavy duty bowling effort, Punjab held Mumbai to 201/6.

4. Axar Patel (34 & 2/21)

Axar Patel came up with a terrific all-round show to ensure a seven-run win for Delhi over Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 clash in Uppal. Batting first, Delhi got off to a poor start, losing half their side for 62 by the eighth over. Axar (34 off 34) and Manish Pandey (34 off 27), however, added 69 runs for the sixth wicket to lift DC to 144/9.

In the chase, SRH were well-placed at 69/1. However, Axar beat Mayank Agarwal (49) in flight and had him caught. He then cleaned up Aiden Markram (3) to finish with figures of 2/21. Axar’s brilliance should qualify for the coolest all-round performance of the week.

3. Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21)

Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar slammed 42 off only 21 balls in the match against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The powerful knock featured three fours and as many sixes.

After a decent start, GT had lost their way somewhat and found themselves in a spot of bother at 101/4 in the 13th over. Manohar and David Miller (46 off 22) then added 71 for the fifth wicket in a rollicking stand. Gujarat ended up posting 207/6 and then held Mumbai to 152/9.

2. Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44)

RCB batter Glenn Maxwell clobbered 77 in 44 balls in the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but Maxwell’s heavy duty knock put them on the back foot. He slammed six fours and four sixes in a wonderful display of clean hitting.

Bangalore lost Virat Kohli for a golden duck and Shahbaz Ahmed for 2; both batters perishing to Trent Boult. Maxwell and Faf du Plessis (62 off 39) then added 127 for the third wicket to put RCB in a commanding position. They ended up scoring 189/9. Harshal Patel then claimed 3/32 as Rajasthan were held to 182/6.

1. Jason Roy (56 off 29)

Hard-hitting opener Jason Roy smashed 56 off only 29 balls as KKR beat RCB by 21 runs in an IPL 2023 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bangalore invited Kolkata to bat after winning the toss, but Roy made them rue the decision, clubbing four fours and five sixes in his powerful knock.

The England batter was the dominant partner in an opening stand of 83 with N Jagadeesan (27 off 29). His fine knock ended when he was cleaned up Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 10th over. However, his effort ensured Kolkata notched up an impressive total of 200/5. In the chase, Bangalore were held to 179/8 despite Virat Kohli’s 54.

