Looking back at the last time KKR played MI in UAE (IPL 2014)

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) played against each other in the UAE was in IPL 2014. This was the first match of IPL 2014 and was played in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. These two teams will again meet each other in IPL 2020 tonight at the same venue.

This will be KKR's first match in IPL 2020 and Mumbai's second match. Mumbai will be looking to bounce back with a victory after their opening-day loss against Chennai Super Kings.

Let us now take a look at some of the highlights from that match in IPL 2014.

The toss was won by KKR and they elected to bat first. Skipper Gautam Gambhir and Jacques Kallis opened the batting for KKR. KKR did not have the best of starts as Gambhir departed in the second over bowled by Lasith Malinga for naught, having faced 8 deliveries. The first wicket fell when KKR's score was just four runs.

Next in was Manish Pandey. Pandey, together with Kallis, put up a partnership of 131 runs. Pandey got out in the last ball of the 16th over after scoring 64. He too was bowled by Malinga.

Pandey's innings comprised 6 fours and 2 sixes. KKR, at that point, were 135/2. Kallis continued to play till the 19th over before being caught by Corey Anderson off the bowling of Malinga. He scored 72, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Malinga went on to pick up another wicket, that of Shakib Al Hasan, and would end his spell with bowling figures of 4/23. KKR ,in their allotted 20 overs, scored 163/5.

Mumbai, in response, made a slow start scoring just 17 runs in the first four overs. Michael Hussey was the first to depart after 4.4 overs having just scored 4 runs. Mumbai, at that point, were 24/1. Aditya Tare was the next to depart after a 16-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu.

KKR rode on Narine's spin

Rayudu, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, then built a steady partnership of 61 runs. This partnership helped Mumbai reaching 100. Sharma departed in the 16th over after scoring 27 with Mumbai on 101/3. Rayudu was the next to depart after scoring 48 runs. Mumbai lost three further wickets, that of Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh and CM Gautam, before ending their innings at 122/7.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the KKR bowlers with figures of 4/20. He picked up the wickets of Michael Hussey, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson and Harbhajan Singh.

Jacques Kallis was named the Player of the Match.