Looking back at Suresh Raina's last match in all formats of cricket

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of domestic cricket and the IPL via a tweet earlier on Tuesday. The left-handed batter retired from international cricket in August 2020. He was active in the IPL for two years since then. But after going unsold at the mega auction this year, Raina has made up his mind to quit Indian cricket.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star will play his next match this Saturday in the Road Safety World Series 2022. A few hours after announcing his retirement, Suresh Raina confirmed that he will don the India Legends jersey.

Before Raina starts a new phase of his career, we will take a look back at his last appearances in Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL.

#1 Suresh Raina's last Test match - vs. Australia, 2015

Raina played 18 Test matches for the Indian cricket team (Image: Getty)

While Suresh Raina has achieved a lot of success in white-ball cricket, he did not have a long Test career. The southpaw donned the whites for India in 18 Tests, scoring 768 runs. He started his Test career with a century but could not continue in the same vein.

Raina's last Test was against Australia in 2015. Playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Raina got out for a golden duck in the first innings and a three-ball duck in the second innings. He was dropped from the Indian team after that match.

#2 Suresh Raina's last ODI match - vs. England, 2018

Raina's last ODI appearance was against England at Headingley (Image: Getty)

Like his Test career, Suresh Raina's ODI career, too, did not have an eventful ending. He scored one run off four deliveries in his last ODI game against England at Headingley in 2018. Raina handed a catch to Joe Root off Adil Rashid's bowling on the fourth ball of his innings.

It also proved to be Raina's last international game across all three formats. He never made a comeback after being dropped from the playing XI in July 2018.

#3 Raina's last T20I match - vs. England, 2018

Raina played his last T20I against England in Bristol on July 8, 2018. He neither batted nor bowled in that game. England batted first and set a 199-run target for the visitors.

Chasing a big target, India won the game in 18.4 overs, riding on KL Rahul's hundred. All-rounder Hardik Pandya played an excellent cameo of 33 runs from 14 balls in that match.

#4 Raina's last IPL match - vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2021

As mentioned ahead, Raina continued to play in the IPL after retiring from international cricket. However, poor form and injury issues forced Raina to say goodbye to the world's number one T20 league earlier than he would have expected.

His last match was for Chennai Super Kings against the Rajasthan Royals on October 2, 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a magnificent ton in that contest.

Raina came out to bat at number three but managed only three runs off five balls. Rahul Tewatia took his wicket before he could settle in the middle. CSK lost that game by seven wickets.

